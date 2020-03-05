44 Blue teams with “The Four” author Scott Galloway to develop docuseries

Red Arrow Studios-owned 44 Blue Productions has inked an exclusive partnership with author Scott Galloway to develop unscripted series and documentaries inspired by his books.

Projects expected from the collaboration include docuseries adapted from both of Galloway’s (pictured) New York Times bestsellers The Four: The Hidden DNA of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google, and Algebra of Happiness, a book of life advice inspired by his lectures at NYU’s Stern School of Business.

Both Galloway and his associate Greg Shove will serve as executive producers with 44 Blue.

“Now more than ever, there’s a need to hold businesses and their leaders — including big tech — more accountable,” said Stephanie Noonan Drachkovitch, co-founder and president of 44 Blue Productions, in a statement. “From Scott’s headline-making commentary on the WeWork IPO to his bold and often surprising opinions on everything from Softbank to parenting, when he speaks we all listen… and usually end up rethinking what we thought we knew.”