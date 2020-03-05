People/Biz

BBC Studios’ NHU taps Alice Keens-Soper as EP

BBC Studios’ Natural History Unit has added former Oxford Scientific Films (OSF) head of specialist factual, Alice Keens-Soper, as executive producer. During her tenure of over a decade at OSF, the BAFTA ...
By
March 5, 2020

BBC Studios’ Natural History Unit has added former Oxford Scientific Films (OSF) head of specialist factual, Alice Keens-Soper, as executive producer.

During her tenure of over a decade at OSF, the BAFTA and Emmy award-winning Soper (pictured) developed national and international series including Miracles of Nature, Secret Life of Dogs, Animal Odd Couples and Ingenious Animals.

She has also held executive producer roles at Talkback and Darlow Smithson Productions.

“There has never been a more important time to tell compelling stories from the natural world, so it is a real privilege to join the industry’s most talented and ambitious natural history team,” said Keens-Soper in a statement.

Julian Hector, head of the NHU, added: “Alice is a world class program maker and business winner, with an enviable, multi-award-winning track record in creating natural history formats that resonate with global audiences…The interest and demand in natural history shows has never been greater and Alice’s role is pivotal as the NHU continues to thrive in creating the highest quality wildlife content possible in an era of unprecedented change.”

TAGS:
,

Top Stories

  • MIPTV 2018 - ATMOSPHERE - OUTSIDE - PALAIS DES FESTIVALS
    People/Biz

    MIPTV 2020 canceled; next edition set for April, 2021
    By Barry Walsh
    March 4, 2020
  • Kew-Media-Group-600x386
    People/Biz

    Kew placed in receivership; all directors resign
    By Jordan Pinto
    February 28, 2020
  • Love is Blind 2 (1)
    Unscripted

    Netflix “Top 10″ gives insight to what’s being watched… and it’s good news for unscripted
    By Jordan Pinto
    February 25, 2020
  • MIPTV 2018 - ATMOSPHERE - OUTSIDE - PALAIS DES FESTIVALS
    People/Biz

    UPDATED: How markets and festivals are contending with coronavirus
    By Barry Walsh
    February 21, 2020
    • TAGS:
    ,
    About The Author
    Barry Walsh is editor and content director for realscreen, and has served as editor of the publication since 2009. With a career in entertainment media that spans two decades, prior to realscreen, he held the associate editor post for now defunct sister publication Boards, which focused on the advertising and commercial production industries. Before Boards, he served as editor of Canadian Music Network, a weekly music industry trade, and as music editor for HMV.com. As content director, he also oversees the development of content for the brand's market-leading events, the Realscreen Summit and Realscreen West, as well as new content initiatives.
    // Author Page

    Menu

    Search