BBC Studios’ NHU taps Alice Keens-Soper as EP

BBC Studios’ Natural History Unit has added former Oxford Scientific Films (OSF) head of specialist factual, Alice Keens-Soper, as executive producer.

During her tenure of over a decade at OSF, the BAFTA and Emmy award-winning Soper (pictured) developed national and international series including Miracles of Nature, Secret Life of Dogs, Animal Odd Couples and Ingenious Animals.

She has also held executive producer roles at Talkback and Darlow Smithson Productions.

“There has never been a more important time to tell compelling stories from the natural world, so it is a real privilege to join the industry’s most talented and ambitious natural history team,” said Keens-Soper in a statement.

Julian Hector, head of the NHU, added: “Alice is a world class program maker and business winner, with an enviable, multi-award-winning track record in creating natural history formats that resonate with global audiences…The interest and demand in natural history shows has never been greater and Alice’s role is pivotal as the NHU continues to thrive in creating the highest quality wildlife content possible in an era of unprecedented change.”