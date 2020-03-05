Docs

Channel 5 taps Woodcut for WWII doc series

The Secret History of World War II marks the first commission for Woodcut Media from UK pubcaster Channel 5. The 6 x 1-hour history documentary series is focused on unveiling moving ...
By
March 5, 2020

The Secret History of World War II marks the first commission for Woodcut Media from UK pubcaster Channel 5.

The 6 x 1-hour history documentary series is focused on unveiling moving stories that were buried by the victors or lost in the fog of war.

Using first-hand accounts, recreations and expert interviews, the series includes the evacuation of Dunkirk that left 40,000 behind, as well as Exercise Tiger, the D-Day practice run that left almost 700 U.S. soldiers dead. Other stories include that of Dorie Miller, the first African-American to receive the Navy Cross for his bravery during Pearl Harbor.

With filming already underway, Woodcut Media has inked a pre-sale deal with France’s Histoire TV for the documentary series. Red Arrow Studios International is the international distributor.

“We are delighted to have secured our first Channel 5 commission,” says Woodcut’s CEO Kate Beal, who also serves as executive producer. “This exceptional series has really dug deep to find a selection of unique untold stories in order to provide viewers with a captivating and somewhat alternative way of documenting some of the unfolding events of World War II.”

The Secret History of World War II is also executive produced by Woodcut Media’s Adam Jacobs and Nick Mavroidakis serves as series producer.

