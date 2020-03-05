Docs

DOK Leipzig launches Silver Dove, audience awards

German documentary festival DOK Leipzig has revealed a few changes to its awards program in anticipation of its upcoming edition. In addition to the Golden Dove, which goes to the international ...
By
March 5, 2020

German documentary festival DOK Leipzig has revealed a few changes to its awards program in anticipation of its upcoming edition.

In addition to the Golden Dove, which goes to the international competition long documentary film winner, DOK Leipzig will launch a Silver Dove awarded to a feature-length documentary by an up-and-coming director.

A five-member jury will judge both the Golden and Silver Dove awards in those categories.

The move sees the Next Masters Competitions combined with the international competitions for feature- and short-length films.

As of March 3, documentary and animated films of any length, as well as interactive works, can be submitted to the 53rd edition of the fest, which runs from October 26 to November 1.

Organizers also say that the International Program and the Late Harvest section will be combined and new audience awards for short and feature-length film will be given out.

“We wish to maintain the festival’s high standards of quality, seek out new forms of cinema at all times and offer a bountiful program to audiences at DOK Leipzig,” said Christoph Terhechte, the new festival director, in a statement. “At the same time, we are working on not overburdening our audiences with the abundance of offers, but rather on presenting clearly defined programs from which audiences can select.”

TAGS:
,

Top Stories

  • MIPTV 2018 - ATMOSPHERE - OUTSIDE - PALAIS DES FESTIVALS
    People/Biz

    MIPTV 2020 canceled; next edition set for April, 2021
    By Barry Walsh
    March 4, 2020
  • Kew-Media-Group-600x386
    People/Biz

    Kew placed in receivership; all directors resign
    By Jordan Pinto
    February 28, 2020
  • Love is Blind 2 (1)
    Unscripted

    Netflix “Top 10″ gives insight to what’s being watched… and it’s good news for unscripted
    By Jordan Pinto
    February 25, 2020
  • MIPTV 2018 - ATMOSPHERE - OUTSIDE - PALAIS DES FESTIVALS
    People/Biz

    UPDATED: How markets and festivals are contending with coronavirus
    By Barry Walsh
    February 21, 2020
    • TAGS:
    ,
    About The Author
    Barry Walsh is editor and content director for realscreen, and has served as editor of the publication since 2009. With a career in entertainment media that spans two decades, prior to realscreen, he held the associate editor post for now defunct sister publication Boards, which focused on the advertising and commercial production industries. Before Boards, he served as editor of Canadian Music Network, a weekly music industry trade, and as music editor for HMV.com. As content director, he also oversees the development of content for the brand's market-leading events, the Realscreen Summit and Realscreen West, as well as new content initiatives.
    // Author Page

    Menu

    Search