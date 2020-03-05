DOK Leipzig launches Silver Dove, audience awards

German documentary festival DOK Leipzig has revealed a few changes to its awards program in anticipation of its upcoming edition.

In addition to the Golden Dove, which goes to the international competition long documentary film winner, DOK Leipzig will launch a Silver Dove awarded to a feature-length documentary by an up-and-coming director.

A five-member jury will judge both the Golden and Silver Dove awards in those categories.

The move sees the Next Masters Competitions combined with the international competitions for feature- and short-length films.

As of March 3, documentary and animated films of any length, as well as interactive works, can be submitted to the 53rd edition of the fest, which runs from October 26 to November 1.

Organizers also say that the International Program and the Late Harvest section will be combined and new audience awards for short and feature-length film will be given out.

“We wish to maintain the festival’s high standards of quality, seek out new forms of cinema at all times and offer a bountiful program to audiences at DOK Leipzig,” said Christoph Terhechte, the new festival director, in a statement. “At the same time, we are working on not overburdening our audiences with the abundance of offers, but rather on presenting clearly defined programs from which audiences can select.”