Extra: WGC selects doc finalists for 2020 awards; Studio71 hires U.S. sales head

WGC names 2020 Screenwriting Awards finalists

The Writers Guild of Canada (WGC) has revealed the finalists for its 24th annual Screenwriting Awards Thursday (March 5).

In the documentary category, screenwriters include: John Walker and Robert Sandler for Assholes: A Theory; Nance Ackerman, Ariella Pahlke and Teresa MacInnes for Conviction; and Michael McNamara for Pugly: A Pug’s Life.

The WGC Screenwriting Awards (pictured) will recognize Canadian screenwriters and their scripts at a gala ceremony April 27 at the Telus Centre for Performance and Learning’s Koerner Hall in Toronto.

Studio71 hires head of U.S. sales

Red Arrow Studios-owned, short-form content producer-distributor Studio71 has hired Kristin Mason as SVP of U.S. Sales.

Mason will be responsible for growing the company’s U.S. advertising business around media, channels and shows. She was most recently chief revenue officer of The Second Shift.

Other roles include sales director at AOL, including media sales for HuffPo, Millennial Media, Yahoo!, MSFT, OATH and Verizon Media; a national sales manager at Exponential Interactive’s engagement division; leader of the East Coast video and mobile teams for Evolve Media; and digital media sales at VideoEgg/SAY! Media.

Bell Media inks exclusive Quibi partnership

Canada’s Bell Media has inked an exclusive partnership to produce daily news content for Jeffrey Katzenberg‘s soon-to-launch Quibi streaming service.

Under the agreement, CTV News and TSN will exclusively provide news and sports content for the mobile-first platform’s Daily Essentials section.

As part of the multi-faceted agreement, Bell has also signed on as the exclusive Canadian marketing partner for Quibi.

The announcement comes a month ahead of Quibi’s eagerly awaited roll-out across North America. Launching April 6, the subscription platform will have an ad-free tier ($9.99 a month) and an ad-supported tier ($6.99). The service is expected to roll out internationally later in the year, though specific launch dates have not yet been announced.

With files from Jordan Pinto at Playback