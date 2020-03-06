All you need to know about Quibi’s non-fiction launch content

Quibi has revealed the slate of 50 titles that will be available on the short form streamer when it launches April 6.

The mobile-first platform will release 175 original shows and 8,500 quick bites of content in its first year across three categories: Movies in chapters, which will tell “big stories” in chapters seven to 10 minutes in length; Unscripted and docs, a category that comprises food, fashion, travel, animals, cars, music, sports, comedy and more, all 10 minutes or less; and Daily Essentials, the platform’s five to six minute “bites” of news and entertainment.

In the unscripted and docs category, previously-announced titles such as Chrissy’s Court, Punk’d, Murder House Flip, Singled Out, The Sauce and Fierce Queens will be available to stream.

Recent additions include Thanks A Million, a series executive produced by Jennifer Lopez that features public figures who gift US$100,000 to an unsuspecting individual who must pay it forward; and Elba v Block, which will see actor Idris Elba and driver Ken Block pit cars against each other through stunts to prove whose car, and which driver, is the best.

Skrrt with Offset, meanwhile, follows rapper Kiari “Offset” Cephus as he’s joined by celebrity friends to explore “all things cars”. Starring and executive produced by Nicole Richie, Nikki Fre$h (pictured) unites the television personality’s “passions for Mother Earth and hip hop” into her alter ego, “Nikki Fre$h.”

Docuseries &MUSIC shines the spotlight on unsung artists and “surprising elements” behind music stars. Each episode will reveal a look at a “vital” behind-the-scenes collaborator that transforms the performance of a musical artist into “a cultural phenomenon.”

Elsewhere, Gone Mental with Lior sees mentalist Lior Suchard team with a featured celebrity to perform a string of “mindblowing mental stunts”; Gayme Show!, hosted by comedians Matt Rogers and Dave Mizzoni, is designed to, according to the platform, “uplift and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and its allies” and will see two straight contestants paired with a celebrity “life partner” to go head to head in physical, mental and emotional challenges for the title of “Queen of the Straights.”

From the creator and executive producer of Chopped, cooking competition Dishmantled — hosted by Tituss Burgess — begins each episode with the cannon-blasting of a mystery food dish into the faces of two blindfolded chefs, who will use their “culinary prowess” to identify the dish and recreate it.

Screenwriter and actress Lena Waithe, meanwhile, serves as executive producer in You Ain’t Got These, a series about sneaker culture; Prodigy, hosted by American soccer player Megan Rapinoe, highlights “unprecedented athletic accomplishments” and dives deep into the origin stories of sports prodigies.

Chef Evan Funke embarks on a “passion-filled quest” throughout Italy to find the masters of pasta in Shape of Pasta.

Finally, Run This City follows Jasiel Correia II has he navigates his role as the youngest mayor of Fall River, Massachusetts elected to office; while NightGowns follows RuPaul’s Drag Race star Sasha Velour over the course of eight episodes as she adapts her critically-acclaimed Brooklyn drag revue into a full-on stage production.

Quibi will cost US$4.99 with ads and $7.99 without ads.