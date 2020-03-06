Formats

BBC fetches Seven Studios’ “Pooch Perfect” format for UK

The BBC is going to the dogs with the upcoming UK launch of the Seven Studios canine styling competition, Pooch Perfect. The 8 x 60 minute series, to be produced by ...
By
March 6, 2020

The BBC is going to the dogs with the upcoming UK launch of the Seven Studios canine styling competition, Pooch Perfect.

The 8 x 60 minute series, to be produced by Seven Studios UK and hosted by English actor and singer Sheridan Smith (pictured), brings together 10 pairs of professional dog stylists from around the country to compete in a series of themed challenges to transform pets into impeccably groomed pups.

Along with the mutt makeovers, the show will feature info about proper canine care, tips for grooming and facts about various breeds.

“I love this show,” said Kate Phillips, controller of BBC Entertainment, in a statement. “It celebrates so much creativity culminating in unforgettable transformations, always mindful of the fact one false snip could cost someone the competition.”

The feel-good format, also heading to Australia’s Seven Network, was created by Seven Studios UK head of development, Nikki Pinkus; creative director, Damon Pattison and by Sonya Wilkes, co-head of unscripted for Seven Studios Australia. Pattison will executive produce the UK series, with an air date to be announced.

The commissioning editor of the series for the BBC is Katie Taylor.

(Photo: the BBC)

TAGS:
, ,

Top Stories

  • Avi-Armoza
    People/Biz

    Armoza Formats unveils “virtual marketplace” as industry reacts to MIPTV cancellation
    By Barry Walsh
    March 5, 2020
  • MIPTV 2018 - ATMOSPHERE - OUTSIDE - PALAIS DES FESTIVALS
    People/Biz

    MIPTV 2020 canceled; next edition set for April, 2021
    By Barry Walsh
    March 4, 2020
  • Kew-Media-Group-600x386
    People/Biz

    Kew placed in receivership; all directors resign
    By Jordan Pinto
    February 28, 2020
  • Love is Blind 2 (1)
    Unscripted

    Netflix “Top 10″ gives insight to what’s being watched… and it’s good news for unscripted
    By Jordan Pinto
    February 25, 2020
    • TAGS:
    , ,
    About The Author
    Barry Walsh is editor and content director for realscreen, and has served as editor of the publication since 2009. With a career in entertainment media that spans two decades, prior to realscreen, he held the associate editor post for now defunct sister publication Boards, which focused on the advertising and commercial production industries. Before Boards, he served as editor of Canadian Music Network, a weekly music industry trade, and as music editor for HMV.com. As content director, he also oversees the development of content for the brand's market-leading events, the Realscreen Summit and Realscreen West, as well as new content initiatives.
    // Author Page

    Menu

    Search