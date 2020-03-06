BBC fetches Seven Studios’ “Pooch Perfect” format for UK

The BBC is going to the dogs with the upcoming UK launch of the Seven Studios canine styling competition, Pooch Perfect.

The 8 x 60 minute series, to be produced by Seven Studios UK and hosted by English actor and singer Sheridan Smith (pictured), brings together 10 pairs of professional dog stylists from around the country to compete in a series of themed challenges to transform pets into impeccably groomed pups.

Along with the mutt makeovers, the show will feature info about proper canine care, tips for grooming and facts about various breeds.

“I love this show,” said Kate Phillips, controller of BBC Entertainment, in a statement. “It celebrates so much creativity culminating in unforgettable transformations, always mindful of the fact one false snip could cost someone the competition.”

The feel-good format, also heading to Australia’s Seven Network, was created by Seven Studios UK head of development, Nikki Pinkus; creative director, Damon Pattison and by Sonya Wilkes, co-head of unscripted for Seven Studios Australia. Pattison will executive produce the UK series, with an air date to be announced.

The commissioning editor of the series for the BBC is Katie Taylor.

(Photo: the BBC)