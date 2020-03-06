People/Biz

Exclusive: Veteran unscripted agent Pierre Brogan boards A3 Artists Agency

Los Angeles-, New York- and London-based A3 Artists Agency has hired veteran alternative programming agent Pierre Brogan.
March 6, 2020

Los Angeles-, New York- and London-based A3 Artists Agency has hired veteran alternative programming agent Pierre Brogan.

At A3, formerly Abrams Artists Agency, Brogan (pictured) will work in the alternative programming, digital media, licensing and branding division, based out of the agency’s Los Angeles office.

He most recently returned to Paradigm Talent Agency as head of unscripted content after a stint at the company’s non-scripted division earlier in his career. Prior to that, Brogan started his own business as a supplier after more than a decade at the Creative Arts Agency (CAA) as a senior television packaging agent in the non-scripted department.

While at CAA, he sold shows and served as the lead strategist in the management, development, growth and sale of client production companies.

A3 Artists Agency announced its rebrand from Abrams Artists Agency earlier this week.

