Colin Firth, Ged Doherty’s Raindog Films to expand into TV, documentaries

UK-based scripted production house Raindog Films, founded by actor Colin Firth and former Sony Music UK chief Ged Doherty, is expanding into TV content — including documentaries — with support from the UK Creative Content EIS Fund.

The company has tapped writer and producer Trish D. Chetty to oversee the expansion into “high-end small screen content.” which will also include TV drama and music content.

Chetty (pictured, center) is a producer on the upcoming Anton Corbijn-directed documentary about album art design company Hipgnosis.

She is also working with the Luther Vandross estate to create the first ever documentary film about the American singer-songwriter. The producer is also in development on the proposed TV docuseries The Story of Pop with Springsteen on Broadway director Thom Zimny.

Chetty joins Firth (right) and Doherty (left) to implement Raindog Films’ growth plans and “commitment to identify new writing, directing and production talent.”

“The BFI works tirelessly to champion and support independent film and the wider UK screen industries, creating opportunities to train and develop new talent, to discover new voices and to ensure the highest ethical standards. We are delighted to receive investment from the UK Creative Content Fund which, although it operates independently, was an initiative of the BFI and its board,” Firth said in a statement.

Doherty added: “We value our independence more than anything and this investment will allow us the freedom to develop little known extraordinary stories and to help them find a global audience with the right partners. We are thrilled that Trish is joining us as she will bring a fresh perspective to everything we do.”

The UK Creative Content EIS Fund is run by private equity house Calculus Capital, which launched the UK’s first approved EIS fund more than 20 years ago with film/TV finance specialists Stargrove Pictures. It was launched last year in association with the BFI to “help UK producers exploit the growing opportunity fueled by the rise of new era broadcasters like Netflix, Amazon and Apple.”

Stargrove Pictures, whose team has overseen over £1 billion of investments in the creative industries, was “instrumental” in identifying the opportunity to invest, Raindog Films stated in a release. As part of the deal, Stargrove Pictures CEO Stephen Fuss will join the board of Raindog Films.