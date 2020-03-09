Docs

Coronavirus and “political climate” prompt Magnolia to delay “Slay the Dragon” release

Magnolia Pictures is delaying the release of Barak Goodman and Chris Durrance's political documentary Slay The Dragon as a result of the "current political climate" and heightened concerns around the COVID-19 coronavirus, ...
By
March 9, 2020

Magnolia Pictures is delaying the release of Barak Goodman and Chris Durrance’s political documentary Slay The Dragon as a result of the “current political climate” and heightened concerns around the COVID-19 coronavirus, the indie distributor announced Monday (March 9).

Slay The Dragon (pictured), previously scheduled to open only in theaters March 13, will now be available April 3 in theaters as well as on VOD and digital platforms.

The decision is intended to “make the film widely available in theaters and on demand,” Magnolia stated in a release.

“We saw what was happening with the spread of coronavirus and sat down with Magnolia to discuss a last-minute change in our release plan,” Goodman and Durrance said in a statement. “They took the concerns seriously and moved quickly, ensuring that nearly every home in America will have access to our film.”

The film focuses on gerrymandering, the practice of redrawing electoral maps to serve a single party. It follows a handful of citizens’ groups “outraged” by the practice, which has been taken to “unprecedented extremes,” as they battle party operatives in an entrenched political establishment.

Slay The Dragon is a Participant presentation in association with React Films, and an Ark Media Production.

Goodman and Durrance serve as directors and producers. The film is executive produced by Jeff Skoll, Diane Weyermann, Coralie Charriol Paul and William von Mueffling. Grace McNally is co-producer. Co-executive producers are Daniel Simon and James Simon.

