Former Google exec Neil Chugani joins Discovery for senior DTC post

Neil Chugani, most recently a senior director at Google, is taking up the newly created role of head of strategy and operations, direct-to-consumer and chief financial officer for Discovery, Inc. Chugani ...
By
March 9, 2020

Neil Chugani, most recently a senior director at Google, is taking up the newly created role of head of strategy and operations, direct-to-consumer and chief financial officer for Discovery, Inc.

Chugani (pictured) will be based in Discovery’s London office and report to Gunna Wiedenfels, Discovery’s chief financial officer. He’ll also work closely with Peter Faricy, the CEO of global direct-to-consumer at Discovery, and his senior leadership team, as well as Discovery’s DTC business units in the U.S. and international markets on strategic, financial and operational practices.

Prior to his Discovery role, he was a senior director and a number of leadership positions at Google. Most recently, he served as CFO for the business and operations of Google and YouTube in EMEA. He was also a Group CFO at BBC Worldwide, and held senior exec positions at Sky.

“We are thrilled to add another world-class executive to Discovery’s growing direct-to-consumer organization,” said Faricy of the new hire in a statement. “Neil has a strong track record of strong and successful business growth in the tech and media sectors, and we look forward to working with him as Discovery continues to invest in expanding our global direct-to-consumer offerings.”

