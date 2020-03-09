Insight TV Studios, Vice Studios team for Invictus Games docuseries

Insight TV’s coproduction and programming sales division, Insight TV Studios U.S., has partnered with Vice Studios Benelux for the three-part docuseries I Am Invincible.

The series focuses on the participants of the upcoming 2020 Invictus Games, a multi-sport event for veterans founded by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, in 2014. The duke was inspired to create the competition after attending the U.S. Warrior Games in 2013, which highlighted the “power of sport to help combat veterans suffering from injury and illness recover physically, psychologically and socially.”

Bringing together more than 500 competitors from 19 nations to compete in a series of adaptive sports, such as wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball and indoor rowing, the 2020 Invictus Games will take place May 9 to 16 in The Hague, Netherlands.

I Am Invincible will go behind the scenes to tell the stories of the veterans competing and their journeys from trauma to recovery, and their lives beyond disabilities.

Featured participants include Jari Ylanen from Denmark, a former combat soldier who served in Iraq and Afghanistan and lives with PTSD; Josue Barron from the U.S. (pictured), who lost his left leg and eye in Afghanistan and now represents the U.S. in wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, and wheelchair cycling; and Ruth Irish, who was in the U.S. Navy for 10 years and has been diagnosed with cancer.

Following Modern Day Gladiators, which premiered in 2019, and the series Street Kings in Jail, I Am Invincible is the third Insight TV show coproduced with Vice Studios.

The series premieres April 18.

“Vice Studios shared our passion and vision for this series and we’re once again creating 4K UHD content together that is both an exceptional sensory experience, as well as riveting storytelling,” said Marco Frazier, SVP of Insight TV Studios U.S., in a statement.

“At Vice Studios, we are committed to bringing the stories of inspirational characters to life and producing content of the highest quality. We look forward to continue working with Insight TV to create authentic and insightful shows that appeal to audiences globally,” added Stefan Thieleman, GM of Vice Studios Benelux.