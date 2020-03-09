Docs

Insight TV Studios, Vice Studios team for Invictus Games docuseries

Insight TV’s coproduction and programming sales division, Insight TV Studios U.S., has partnered with Vice Studios Benelux for the three-part docuseries I Am Invincible. The series focuses on the participants of the ...
By
March 9, 2020

Insight TV’s coproduction and programming sales division, Insight TV Studios U.S., has partnered with Vice Studios Benelux for the three-part docuseries I Am Invincible.

The series focuses on the participants of the upcoming 2020 Invictus Games, a multi-sport event for veterans founded by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, in 2014. The duke was inspired to create the competition after attending the U.S. Warrior Games in 2013, which highlighted the “power of sport to help combat veterans suffering from injury and illness recover physically, psychologically and socially.”

Bringing together more than 500 competitors from 19 nations to compete in a series of adaptive sports, such as wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball and indoor rowing, the 2020 Invictus Games will take place May 9 to 16 in The Hague, Netherlands.

I Am Invincible will go behind the scenes to tell the stories of the veterans competing and their journeys from trauma to recovery, and their lives beyond disabilities.

Featured participants include Jari Ylanen from Denmark, a former combat soldier who served in Iraq and Afghanistan and lives with PTSD; Josue Barron from the U.S. (pictured), who lost his left leg and eye in Afghanistan and now represents the U.S. in wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, and wheelchair cycling; and Ruth Irish, who was in the U.S. Navy for 10 years and has been diagnosed with cancer.

Following Modern Day Gladiators, which premiered in 2019, and the series Street Kings in Jail, I Am Invincible is the third Insight TV show coproduced with Vice Studios.

The series premieres April 18.

“Vice Studios shared our passion and vision for this series and we’re once again creating 4K UHD content together that is both an exceptional sensory experience, as well as riveting storytelling,” said Marco Frazier, SVP of Insight TV Studios U.S., in a statement.

“At Vice Studios, we are committed to bringing the stories of inspirational characters to life and producing content of the highest quality. We look forward to continue working with Insight TV to create authentic and insightful shows that appeal to audiences globally,” added Stefan Thieleman, GM of Vice Studios Benelux.

TAGS:
, , ,

Top Stories

  • shutterstock_160441370
    Documentary

    City of Austin cancels SXSW due to coronavirus concerns
    By Barry Walsh
    March 6, 2020
  • Avi-Armoza
    Documentary

    Armoza unveils “virtual marketplace” as industry reacts to MIPTV cancellation
    By Barry Walsh
    March 5, 2020
  • Kew-Media-Group-600x386
    Documentary

    Kew placed in receivership; all directors resign
    By Jordan Pinto
    February 28, 2020
  • Love is Blind 2 (1)
    Documentary

    Netflix “Top 10″ gives insight to what’s being watched… and it’s good news for unscripted
    By Jordan Pinto
    February 25, 2020
    • TAGS:
    , , ,
    About The Author
    Barry Walsh is editor and content director for realscreen, and has served as editor of the publication since 2009. With a career in entertainment media that spans two decades, prior to realscreen, he held the associate editor post for now defunct sister publication Boards, which focused on the advertising and commercial production industries. Before Boards, he served as editor of Canadian Music Network, a weekly music industry trade, and as music editor for HMV.com. As content director, he also oversees the development of content for the brand's market-leading events, the Realscreen Summit and Realscreen West, as well as new content initiatives.
    // Author Page

    Menu

    Search