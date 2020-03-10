HBO Max orders Mark Wahlberg docuseries “Wahl Street”

HBO Max has greenlit Mark Wahlberg’s eight-episode docuseries Wahl Street, which offers a glimpse into the American actor’s life as he juggles a “rigorous” film scheduled and an “ever-growing network” of businesses.

The series will follow Wahlberg as he navigates his business portfolio — which ranges from a line of activewear, sports nutrition supplements, television and film production companies and a Chevrolet dealership.

Viewers will also learn about Wahlberg’s successes and failures, and glean both business and life lessons from the former Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch frontman. Wahl Street will also spotlight Wahlberg’s “real-life entourage.”

Each episode will include a group of entrepreneurs and inventors pitching Wahlberg a litany of new opportunities.

Series production began in December.

“This series will be an intimate exploration behind the drive that makes Mark Wahlberg one of the most unique stars in entertainment,” Jennifer O’Connell, EVP of original non-fiction and kids programming at HBO Max, said in a statement. “Mark’s entrepreneurial spirit is fun to watch and we hope to show both the struggle and triumphs of what it takes to succeed.”

Wahl Street is produced by Unrealistic Ideas, founded by Wahlberg, Stephen Levinson, and Archie Gips. Wahlberg, Levinson and Gips will serve as executive producers along with Liz Bronstein.