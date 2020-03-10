HBO Max’s Jennifer O’Connell to keynote at Realscreen West

Realscreen is thrilled to reveal that Jennifer O’Connell, EVP, Original Non-Fiction and Kids Programming for HBO Max, will be featured in a keynote conversation on June 3 at Realscreen West.

O’Connell leads original non-fiction and kids programming at HBO Max, where she is developing a unique slate for the new streaming platform that encompasses live action, animation, scripted and unscripted fare, with a broad range of compelling original feature-length documentaries, docuseries, and reality programming, as well as kids and family entertainment and programming that leverages WarnerMedia’s vast portfolio of brands.

HBO Max’s unscripted slate being developed under O’Connell is full of smart, multilayered documentaries and docuseries covering a wide array of social issues and culturally relevant subjects. The streamer also takes a curated approach to pinpointing significant content to engage kids and family, Gen Z, millennial and female skewing audiences. Working with prestige creators and brands as well as with new voices and storytellers, HBO Max is designing a slate of high-level and entertaining programming that has something bigger to say about our world.

Before HBO Max, the Lionsgate alum oversaw the development and production of the studio’s unscripted slate across all platforms as EVP and Head of Worldwide Alternative Programming. O’Connell has also held positions at NBCU, Core Media Group, Shed Media U.S., Disney Channel and the Family Channel, guiding and developing such projects as the Emmy® Award-winning The Matthew Shepherd Story, The Biggest Loser, Who Do You Think You Are?, The Real Housewives of New York City, Kevin Hart: What the Fit, Bethenny Ever After, and Selling Sunset.