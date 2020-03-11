Coronavirus impact: SXSW lays off staff, while MIPTV explores “online alternatives” for content, networking

As the global COVID-19/coronavirus outbreak continues to rise in the number of reported cases, the entertainment industry, like many other businesses, is reeling from unprecedented disruption.

And with major conferences and festivals such as South by Southwest (SXSW) in Austin, MIPTV in Cannes and Series Mania in Lille canceled for this year, content creators and buyers are watching nervously to see what upcoming events might be forced to pull the plug, while event organizers are in constant contact with local and national health authorities, and their insurers, with little choice but to echo the frequent refrain that has been used since late January – “we are monitoring a rapidly evolving situation.”

Beyond the producers, directors and buyers impacted by the cancellations, word is now filtering out about how the turn of events is affecting the events themselves. As first reported by the Austin Chronicle, SXSW was in the unfortunate position of laying off approximately 50 employees, or about one-third of its staff, with an unnamed senior official at the fest telling the outlet it was “the only way to stop the bleeding” following the cancellation, ordered by the City of Austin.

Those let go ranged from veteran staffers to new hires across multiple departments. The source also told the Chronicle that they were “hopeful” that the conference would return in 2021, but CEO Roland Swenson admitted to the Wall Street Journal that “how we’re going to do that I’m not entirely sure.”

For MIPTV, while numerous registered delegates have been reaching out to parent company Reed MIDEM concerning refunds for the canceled event, news emerged Tuesday (March 10) from its official Twitter account that organizers are “looking into online alternatives for MIPTV content & networking. Watch this space!”

A MIPTV spokesperson has told Realscreen that, concerning these alternatives, “We aim to communicate details this week.” In terms of refunds, the spokesperson said that Reed MIDEM “will be contacting clients on this subject in the coming days.”

Now, industry executives are looking towards such upcoming events as the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, slated for April 15-26, and two events in Cannes — the annual Cannes Film Festival, slated for May 12-23, and the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, slated for June 22-26. In the case of the Film Festival, its president, Pierre Lescure told Le Figaro that he is “reasonably optimistic” that the event will continue as scheduled, but that if the coronavirus outbreak worsens, “we will cancel.”

Meanwhile, the team behind the Cannes Lions, which is geared towards the global advertising industry but features many content creators and producers within its programming, says it is still aiming to take place in June, but that provisional dates are reportedly being considered for the fall, according to sources.

The upcoming NAB (National Association of Broadcasters) show in Las Vegas, slated for April 18-22, is also moving forward at present, as major companies such as Avid and Adobe announce their withdrawal from this year’s edition. In its update page, organizers for the event have stated: “We understand there are exhibitors and participants that may decide not to attend this year’s show and respect everyone’s desire to do what they believe is best. Over the last several weeks, we’ve heard from many exhibitors and attendees who are excited about driving our industry and their businesses forward, and we are striving to put on a show that will provide them this platform, while being mindful of the ongoing concerns regarding coronavirus.

“In fact, about 96% of our exhibitors are still planning to attend and of the 4% that are no longer attending, more than 80% are from China and unable to attend due to travel restrictions.”

Meanwhile, organizers have implemented a “no-handshake policy” in accordance with public health protocols.