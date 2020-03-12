Extra: BBC Scotland orders “Secret Body”; WFTV names Northern Ireland mentees

BBC Scotland orders Stellify Media series

BBC Scotland has ordered its first series from Belfast-based Stellify Media, for a six x one-hour undercover body transformation series.

In each episode of Secret Body, two contributors have personal goals to return to things they can’t do anymore because of their increased weight.

With the help of experts, the contributors get fit in secret, using “state of the art” body suits to hide their transformation.

Through the 12-week process, they wear the specially designed body suit to avoid the pressure of friends and family knowing they are on a diet.

Secret Body had a pilot episode that aired last year on BBC1 Scotland.

“We are delighted to have taken Secret Body from the initial sizzle through to broadcast pilot and now a series commission,” said Steve Carson, head of multiplatform commissioning, BBC Scotland. “It’s a smart and innovative format with real public service value and international potential – just the sort of show that BBC Scotland is keen to back.”

Executive producers for Stellify Media are Kieran Doherty and Matthew Worthy, and series producer is Tracie O’Neill, while Joe Sharp serves as director.

WFTV reveals inaugural Northern Ireland scheme mentees

Women in Film and TV (WFTV) have selected seven women for its new Northern Ireland mentoring scheme.

The chosen mentees (pictured) in this year’s scheme are: Niamh Minihan, producer, Alleycats; Karen Donnelly, freelance producer; Milène Fegan, director and producer, Waddell Media; Margaret McGolderick, director and producer, Causeway Pictures; Órfhlaith Ní Chearnaigh, producer, director and writer, Doubleband Films; Grace Sweeney, freelance producer and director and Dee Harvey, freelance writer and VR creator.

They will be mentored by film and TV industry creative leaders including Netflix’s director of original documentary Kate Townsend; Derry Girls creator and writer Lisa McGee; Game of Thrones producer Mark Huffam; Waddell Media MD Jannine Waddell; Channel 4′s head of factual Danny Horan; BBC3 controller Fiona Campbell; and film distributor and marketing consultant Julia Short.

Magnify Media inks deals for Contagion

UK distributor Magnify Media has secured a number of global deals for the Rare TV-produced documentary Contagion.

The hour-long special was originally commissioned by BBC4, airing in 2018. It was retransmitted on the UK pubcaster in February and has since been picked up by TV4 in Sweden, NRK in Norway, RSI in Switzerland, TRT in Turkey, PTS in Taiwan and RTHK in Hong Kong.

In Contagion, Hannah Fry launches a nation-wide mathematical-modelling experiment to help predict and plan for the impact of a pandemic, which was near the top of the UK government’s risk register before the current threat of coronavirus.

Emergency physician Javid Abdelmoneim explains why viruses are still a danger to society a century after the Spanish flu killed some 50 million people worldwide. He talks to the researchers who attempt to discover what makes some people more contagious than others, and visits a factory tasked with producing vaccine for a pandemic.

With files from Kelly Boutsalis