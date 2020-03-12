NBCUniversal Formats, Japan’s Asahi ink copro deal, slate “The Secret Game Show”

NBCUniversal Formats has struck a partnership with Japanese broadcaster Asahi Television Broadcasting Corporation (ABC TV) to co-develop and produce original content for Japanese and international audiences.

The first project to come from the deal is the non-scripted format The Secret Game Show (pictured), which will premiere in Japan this March and then roll out in the international market.

The format sees several unsuspecting employees, nominated by a colleague or boss, starring in a game show. The employees are instructed to perform a series of challenges in a bid to win a “life changing amount of money.” However, nobody in their office can find out what they’re doing.

Captured by hidden cameras, the contestants are “beamed” into a live studio audience as they try to secretly complete tasks within their office.

“As we strive to create more local content across our key markets, ABC TV makes for the perfect partner to explore new and fresh ideas with. Following such a positive experience with our co-pro partners in Korea, Japan was the natural next step for us,” Ana Langenberg, SVP of format sales and production for NBCUniversal Formats, said in a statement.