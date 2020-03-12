Oxygen orders true crime projects from Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Buzzfeed News

NBCUniversal-owned true crime channel Oxygen is bolstering its original slate with greenlights for projects from television personality Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos, as well as Buzzfeed News.

Projects include Exhumed, The Jane Doe Murders, The Case Died with Her and a season two pickup of Injustice with Nancy Grace.

Each episode of Exhumed examines a murder case in which unearthing a victim’s body is the “vehicle in solving the twisted crime.” Viewers will look at the exhumation from the emotional lens of a family and the strategic perspective of the investigators assigned to the case.

The series features stylized re-creations, archival footage and interviews with those closest to the cases.

Exhumed is produced by Milojo Productions with Consuelos (pictured right), Ripa (left) and Albert Bianchini serving as executive producers. Wendy Greene also serves as executive producer and Christopher Sgueglia as co-executive producer.

The Jane Doe Murders, meanwhile, follows renowned crime scene investigator Yolanda McClary as she delves into an active case from Polk County, Oregon. In the special, McClary works alongside investigators to reveal Jane Doe’s identity. It is produced by MY Entertainment with Michael Yudin, Joe Townley, Mark Marabella and Yolanda McClary serving as executive producers.

Finally, The Case Died with Her sees legal commentator and former prosecutor Loni Coombs dive into the case of Emilie Morris, a woman in her 30s who suffered an untimely death just after bringing charges against her high school track coach for sexually inappropriate behavior when she was a minor.

The special draws from reporting by Buzzfeed News national reporter Jessica Testa, and sees Morris’s sister Andrea and mother Joan embark on a crusade to gain closure.

The Case Died with Her is produced by Pulse Films and BuzzFeed News with Jon Alwen, Marisa Clifford, Dan Baglio, and Cindy Vanegas-Gesuale, Karolina Waclawiak and Charlotte Simms serving as executive producers.

“We’re excited to announce the greenlight of these new and returning series that feature super compelling topics and key voices from within the genre,” Rod Aissa, EVP of original programming at Oxygen and E! Production, said in a statement. “In 2020, Oxygen is increasing its original programming by double digits, maintaining our commitment in delivering premium true-crime content for our passionate fanbase of armchair detectives.”

“As diehard true crime fans, we are thrilled to be partnering with Oxygen on Exhumed,” Ripa and Consuelos added. “We cannot wait to dig into these fascinating cases and showcase how exhumations have been crucial in solving crimes and bringing closure to families across America.”