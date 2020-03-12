Realscreen West and COVID-19

We are keeping a close watch on the global situation and will be following the guidelines set out by the World Health Organization, as well as local and national health agencies. Concern for the health and safety of our clients and staff is paramount. So is our mandate to provide meaningful opportunities for our community to congregate and network and ultimately drive business. As of now, we are forging ahead in anticipation that containment of the virus will happen sooner than later, and look forward to welcoming delegates and sponsors to our 2020 location in Dana Point.

In the event that we are forced to cancel this year’s event, registered delegates will have the option to transfer their pass to next year, or receive a full refund.