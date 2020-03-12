News

Realscreen West and COVID-19

We are keeping a close watch on the global situation and will be following the guidelines set out by the World Health Organization, as well as local and national health ...
By
March 12, 2020

We are keeping a close watch on the global situation and will be following the guidelines set out by the World Health Organization, as well as local and national health agencies. Concern for the health and safety of our clients and staff is paramount. So is our mandate to provide meaningful opportunities for our community to congregate and network and ultimately drive business. As of now, we are forging ahead in anticipation that containment of the virus will happen sooner than later, and look forward to welcoming delegates and sponsors to our 2020 location in Dana Point.

In the event that we are forced to cancel this year’s event, registered delegates will have the option to transfer their pass to next year, or receive a full refund.

TAGS:
,

Top Stories

  • Jennifer O'Connell
    People/Biz

    HBO Max’s Jennifer O’Connell to keynote at Realscreen West
    By Realscreen Staff
    March 10, 2020
  • shutterstock_160441370
    People/Biz

    City of Austin cancels SXSW due to coronavirus concerns
    By Barry Walsh
    March 6, 2020
  • Avi-Armoza
    People/Biz

    Armoza unveils “virtual marketplace” as industry reacts to MIPTV cancellation
    By Barry Walsh
    March 5, 2020
  • Kew-Media-Group-600x386
    People/Biz

    Kew placed in receivership; all directors resign
    By Jordan Pinto
    February 28, 2020
    • TAGS:
    ,
    About The Author

    Website // Author Page

    Menu

    Search