DIGA Studios, Roman Way Productions secure development pod deal

Tony DiSanto‘s DIGA Studios, an Allyance Media Group company, has reached a pod deal with Roman Way Productions for scripted and unscripted content development.

Under terms of the deal, DIGA will serve as the exclusive production partner for all projects to stem from the partnership with Teresa Sorkin and Frank Rainone’s Roman Way.

The New York-based Roman Way was founded in January 2019 by Rainone, an established filmmaker and producer (Me and the Mob, A Brooklyn State of Mind), and Sorkin, a producer, writer and ex-journalist for RAI Television. Sorkin has previously overseen such unscripted series as A&E’s Cement Heads and previously collaborated with DIGA on MTV’s Girl Get Your Mind Right.

The deal was negotiated by Tommy Coriale, head of DIGA Studios, and Scott Kaufman, talent agent at Buchwald.

“At DIGA, we’re constantly looking for compelling characters and stories to bring to life for our distribution partners. Teresa’s exceptional storytelling skills and nose for amazing characters coupled with Frank’s keen eye behind the camera were an opportunity we simply could not pass up,” said Nick Rigg, head of unscripted at DIGA Studios, in a statement. “We’re looking forward to developing a surprising and fun cross section of talent-driven projects with the two of them.”

“I am so excited to be working with DIGA and Tony DiSanto again. While he was at MTV, he bought my very first show and has always been a pioneer and visionary in this space,” added Sorkin, co-Founder of Roman Way Productions. “Frank and I are ecstatic to be joining the talented team at DIGA where we will collaborate and develop engaging content across all platforms.”

DIGA has most recently inked storytelling alliances with Heavy Metal Magazine, Nest Seekers International and Complex Networks.