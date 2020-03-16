Extra: Banijay Rights inks deals in Middle East; Discovery MEA, STARZPLAY partner

Banijay Rights formats picked up in Middle East

Banijay Rights has struck deals for its game show Beat Your Host and formats Fort Boyard, Strike and Popstars in the Middle East.

MBC commissioned a local version of Beat Your Host (pictured), to be produced by Cedars Art Production and titled Eghleb El Sakka. The contestants will be Arabic celebrities competing to beat Egyptian action movie star Ahmad El Sakka.

It premieres April 23 on the broadcaster. Already adapted in more than 10 countries, the studio-based show from Brainpool has been running in Germany on Pro7 for more than a decade.

MBC also ordered a second season of Strike from Egyptian prodco EProducers. The show, from H20 Productions, sees two celebrities help a contestant try to win a cash prize by answering multiple choice questions and bowling.

Elsewhere, Wellcom Advertising has secured the rights to 60-minute music competition Popstars in Algeria. The show is focused on contestants personalities and relationships, as well as their “intimate emotional journeys.”

Finally, Fort Boyard is set to air another season later this year in Morocco. An original format by Adventure Line Productions, the adventure reality series sees contestants face physical and mental challenges.

Discovery’s Dplay heads to MENA

Discovery’s OTT service, Dplay, will now be available across the MENA region following a partnership between Discovery MEA and STARZPLAY.

STARZPLAY subscribers will gain access to a new, branded area on the existing platform. From launch, Dplay will feature a raft of content on the platform — including shows such as Shark Week, MythBusters, Gold Rush, Expedition Unknown, House Hunters International and Say Yes to the Dress.