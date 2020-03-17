Extra: Santiago Wild Festival postponed; Keshet Int’l sends content abroad

Santiago Wild Festival postponed until further notice

The Smithsonian Channel- and Jackson Wild-backed Santiago Wild Festival has been indefinitely postponed in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The film festival, organized by Ladera Sur and dedicated to wildlife and the environment, was scheduled to take place in the Chilean capital of Santiago this week, running March 18-20.

The event included a national competition for Chilean filmmakers and the world premieres of two Smithsonian Channel productions made in Latin America: Inside the Puma Triangle and Epic Animal Migrations: Mexico.

“With great sadness, we announce that Santiago Wild festival has been suspended until further notice. After the government’s announcement not to hold mass events, we will seek a new date, which we hope to announce soon. Our highest priority is to protect the health of attendees and all workers of the event,” said Martín del Río, director at Ladera Sur, in a statement.

Smithsonian Channel and Jackson Wild remain committed to the festival.

Keshet International closes raft of global deals

Global content producer and distributor Keshet International has inked multiple finished tape deals for its entertainment and factual slate to broadcasters across the globe.

The Israeli media company has sent the Flicker Productions-made Reggie Yates Meets World (4 x 60 minutes; MTV UK) to Finland’s YLE and to BBC Studios for BBC BRIT in Africa.

In Belgium, Keshet has closed a number of reality and factual deals with DPG Media for its Vitaya and VTM channels, including relationship series Singletown (15 x 60 minutes), The Lesbian Guide to Straight Sex (3 x 60 minutes); The Good Girls’ Guide to Kinky Sex (6 x 60 minutes); and When Luxury Holidays Go Wrong (3 x 60 minutes), all from Crackit Productions. The deal also includes a number of documentaries from Crackit.

Belgium’s VRT has purchased Crackit’s Animal Ambulance (8 x 30 minutes) for its Flemish audiences, while RTL in the Netherlands has taken two Crackit titles in Made in Britain and Made in Yorkshire (both 6 x 60 minutes) alongside When…Goes Horribly Wrong (3 x 60 minutes).

Keshet has also sent The Great Gardening Challenge (6 x 60 minutes) to Sky New Zealand and the hour-long special Husbands from Hell to MTV Finland. Both projects are also produced by Crackit.

KI has also completed a raft of deals for returning series.

In France, Canal Plus which has picked up Prison Girls: Life Inside (S1 4 x 60 minutes, S2 6x 60 minutes; Flicker Productions) for its Planet + Crime Investigation channel, while BNNVara has taken season two in the Netherlands.

SBS Australia, meanwhile, has taken the rights for season two of Rumpus Media and Motion Content Group’s Around the World by Train (6 x 60 minutes) and Sweden’s SVT has taken the sophomore season of Gone Fishing (6 x 30 minutes; Owl Power’s Mortimer & Whitehouse). Season two of Crackit’s Trucking Hell (20 x 60 minutes) has been sold to Viasat World for the Viasat Explore channel in the Nordics, CIS and CEE regions.

TLC Netherlands and TLC Flanders picked up both seasons of Crackit’s Casualty 24/7 (S1 4 x 60 minutes, S2 12 x 60 minutes) for the Netherlands and Belgium.

Finally, SIC has acquired seasons one and two of Greatest Celebrity Wind-ups Ever for Portugal, Angola, Mozambique and Cape Verde, while Globosat Brazil has also picked up the season two, and season four of Woodcut Media’s World’s Most Evil Killers (20 x 60 minutes) has been acquired by Australia’s Foxtel Australia, EMEA’s CBS Reality and REELZ in the U.S.