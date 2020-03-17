Screen Australia provides AU$2M in funding for 10 docs

Screen Australia has committed AU$2 million (US$1.2 million) to fund production of eight documentaries through the Producer program and two through the Commissioned program.

The slate includes a feature documentary about the unsolved Bowraville Murders; Dr Michael Mosley examining Australia’s diabetes epidemic in a new series for SBS; and River, the feature documentary follow up from the award-winning team behind Mountain.

“Even under normal circumstances, the time frame between a project being funded and it actually going into production can be lengthy,” Bernadine Lim, head of documentary at Screen Australia, said in a statement. “Although the impacts of COVID-19 are evolving, I want to reassure the documentary sector that our funding programs remain open for applications. We will work with individual funded productions if they need to change their shoot plans.”

Commissioned projects include: the three-part series Australia’s Health Revolution with Dr Michael Mosley for SBS (Artemis Media); and Untitled Book Series, a three-parter for the ABC from Blackfella Films.

Producer projects selected include: interactive documentary Are You Addicted to Technology? for SBS On Demand, from Join Up Films and Closer Productions; feature documentary Flyways from Queensland-based writer, director and producer Randall Wood; and 60-minute film History Bites Back for NITV, written and directed by Trisha Morton-Thomas and director Craig Anderson.

Additional producer projects are: Off Country (w/t), a feature documentary directed and produced by John Harvey, Rhian Skirving and executive produced by Tom Zubrycki; Paper City, the first feature documentary from writer-director Adrian Francis; and feature documentary River, produced by Stranger Than Fiction Films.

Finally, remaining producer projects include: The Bowraville Murders (w/t), a feature documentary directed by Allan Clarke and commissioned by SBS; and You Are Not Alone (pictured), a 5 x 5-minute online documentary for WHIMN.com.au, from director-producer Lyndal Redman.