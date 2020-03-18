A+E Networks programming president Rob Sharenow to keynote Realscreen West

Realscreen West organizers have confirmed a special keynote interview with A+E Networks president of programming Rob Sharenow, to kick off the 2020 edition of the conference, slated to take place June 2-4 in Dana Point, California.

Sharenow will be interviewed by legendary actor William Shatner, currently hosting History’s The UnXplained with William Shatner.

As president of programming at A+E Networks, Sharenow is responsible for overseeing all content for the entire A+E portfolio of networks, including A&E, Lifetime® and History. Under Sharenow’s leadership, A&E has become a top 5 network with the most watched series in cable Live PD and Emmy-Award-winners, Intervention and Biography; Lifetime is a leading platform for women in front of and behind the camera including more than 150 original movies per year and the impactful #1 limited series on cable Surviving R. Kelly; and History is the home to the #1 non-fiction series on cable, The Curse of Oak Island and the scripted hits, Vikings and Project Blue Book.

Previously as EVP and general manager, A&E and Lifetime, Sharenow oversaw all strategic planning and activities for both networks including programming, marketing, publicity and brand development. He joined Lifetime in 2011 as EVP of programming and was promoted to EVP and GM in 2013. Before joining Lifetime, Sharenow was senior vice president of nonfiction & alternative programming at A&E, where he was responsible for supervising the development and creation of all of its non-fiction programming. Under his leadership, A&E IndieFilms® produced some of the most critically acclaimed theatrical documentaries, including the Oscar-winner Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl), the Oscar-nominated, Life, Animated and the Emmy-winning, The Tilman Story.

Sharenow will be interviewed by iconic actor William Shatner. Shatner has cultivated a career spanning over 60 years as an award-winning actor, director, producer, writer, recording artist, and horseman. He is one of Hollywood’s most recognizable figures and a major philanthropist.

In 1966, Shatner originated the role of Captain James T. Kirk in the television series Star Trek. The series spawned a feature film franchise where Shatner returned as Captain Kirk in seven of the Star Trek movies, one of which he directed.

Shatner played the title role in the hit television series T.J. Hooker before hosting one of television’s first reality-based series, Rescue 911.

He won Emmys and his first Golden Globe for his portrayal of eccentric lawyer “Denny Crane” on both The Practice and Boston Legal. He received four more Emmy nominations as well as other Golden Globe and SAG Award nods.

Shatner’s Raw Nerve, which aired on Bio, was his own edgy, celebrity interview series. Each episode showcased Shatner getting to know his guest on an intensely personal level, touching upon subjects not normally visited on other talk shows. Guests have discussed topics such as addiction, grief, childhood, marriage, combat and parenthood.

Realscreen West heads to the Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort and Spa in Dana Point, CA, from June 2-4.