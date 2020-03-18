Extra: ZED inks deals for docs; CNN International, Vuulr pen deal

ZED launches flagship docs, secures sales

Paris-based producer-distributor ZED has launched two flagship programs and secured a number of sales.

The documentary Prehistoric Worlds provides an “interesting and powerful look at man’s existence on the scale of the history of our planet,” investigating prehistoric worlds, and how our distant ancestors managed to survive five mass extinctions on Earth.

The film combines CGI of ancient animal and plant life, VFX and filming. It is co-produced by ZED and CuriosityStream for France 5 and NHK.

Alexis de Favitski is director of the program, which is accompanied by a 52-minute for the international market. This version has already been pre-sold to ZDFinfo, ServusTV, Planete+, Axess TV, AMC Network, ITI Neovision and FTV Prima.

Elsewhere, Tsunamis: Facing a Global Threat explores how natural disasters are occurring more frequently, and intensifying with climate change.

Using cutting edge science, CGIs, amateur videos and reconstructions of past disasters, the 52-minute film unveils tsunamis’ complex mechanics in an attempt to predict future ones.

It is directed by Paul Guerin and co-produced by ZED, ARTE and CuriosityStream.

The one-off documentary has been sold in Australia, Sweden, Spain, Poland, Ireland, the Czech Republic and Italian-speaking Switzerland.

CNN International sends documentary titles to Vuulr

CNN International Commercial, responsible for the business operations of CNN’s properties outside of the U.S., has sent a raft of documentary titles to Singapore-based Vuulr, a global online content marketplace for film and TV rights.

CNNIC content headed to Vuulr’s catalog includes Leading Women, which spotlights some of the most inspiring women of 2014; First Steps: 50 years After Apollo 11 (pictured), which looks back at man’s first steps on the Moon; CNN Expedition Antarctic, which follows Arwa Damon on a month-long Antarctic expedition; Culinary Journeys, which explore food from around the globe with a world-renowned chef; and Going Green, which features stories of everyday conservationists as they make a difference in the green movement.

The Vuulr platform, which launched in January, allows buyers and distributors to access a diverse selection of mainstream and niche content at any time or place.

“CNN’s outstanding documentaries and features will resonate strongly with international buyers on our platform, as we continue our mission to transform distribution and acquisition in the film and TV ecosystem,” said Natasha Malhotra, chief content and commercial officer at Vuulr, in a statement.

Banijay Group’s Celebrity Schools travels to Spain

Banijay Group-owned Brainpool has sent its primetime entertainment contest Celebrity School has been commissioned by Spanish free-to-air television channel À Punt.

The 8 x 120-minute Spanish adaptation will be developed by Madrid-based production outfit Cuarzo, a fellow Banijay Group company.

The entertainment format will pit a panel of three celebrities in direct head-to-head competition against groups of school children of varying grades. The series features three rounds of four games inspired by such subjects as art, math or science. The final speed round will see winners receiving cahs for their current or former schools.

Spain’s Celebrity Schools will be hosted by Eugeni Alemany, with contestants including singers David Bustamante, Rosa Gisela, Sweet California and retired basketball player Romay amongst other well-known Valencian celebrities.

Celebrity School is slated to premiere in a primetime slot on À Punt in April.