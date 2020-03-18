MIPTV launches “online experience” following cancellation

Just a few weeks after MIPTV was canceled over concerns around the spread of COVID-19, organizer Reed Midem has revealed plans to launch MIPTV Online+.

MIPTV Online+ will launch on March 30, offering connected access to “exclusive content” originally programmed for the 57th edition of the Cannes content marketplace.

The “premium online experience” will be available for free to all registered MIPTV, MIPDoc and MIPFormats 2020 clients.

MIPTV, together with MIPDOC and MIPFormats, was scheduled to run March 28 to April 2.

The digital experience is intended to enable buyers to stream distributor programs scheduled for the MIPDoc Screenings Library and MIPTV Drama Buyers’ Summit.

It will also stream the In Development, MIPDoc and MIPFormats project pitches, as well as MIPTV’s exclusive market intelligence conference sessions, Fresh TV and the Factual and Kids Content Showcases.

Lucy Smith, television division deputy director at Reed MIDEM, said in a statement: “Our clients are unable to come to MIPTV in Cannes, so we are bringing MIPTV to them. Starting on March 30, delegates from 94 countries will be able to interact with one another online and experience originally scheduled MIP programming from the comfort of their office or home. Nothing replaces face-to-face meetings, but MIPTV Online+ content, networking and access to the international entertainment business community is totally unique.”

The MIPTV online database will also be available during the months ahead, allowing users to connect and interact with the MIPTV community.