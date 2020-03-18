“RuPaul’s Drag Race UK”, Channel 5 pick up RTS Programme Awards

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and The British Tribe Next Door were among the winners of this year’s Royal Television Society (RTS) Programme Awards, live streamed Tuesday (March 17) in partnership with Audio Network amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are all facing an incredibly difficult time and rightfully have made responsible changes to the format of the RTS Programme Awards. Despite this, we would like to acknowledge the incredible contribution of all our nominees to the UK’s television output and celebrate our deserving winners,” Wayne Garvie, chair of the awards, said in a statement.

The RTS Programme Awards seek to recognize UK productions and international co-productions which have “made a positive contribution worthy of acclaim by the industry and UK viewers” between Nov. 1, 2018 and Oct. 31, 2019.

British free-to-air broadcaster Channel 5 was named RTS Channel of the Year. It was up against pubcaster BBC3 and pay-TV channel Sky Atlantic.

“A confident broadcaster reaping the rewards of years of steady growth and development — a channel that increasingly now both surprises and delights,” RTS said in a statement.

Twenty Twenty Productions’ The Choir: Our School By The Tower (BBC2) was named the best documentary series for providing “genuine insight into the lives [rarely seen] captured so vividly and so carefully on television,” RTS stated.

Also competing in the category were 72 Films’ Crime and Punishment (Channel 4) and 7 Wonder’s Hometown: A Killing (BBC3).

Fulwell 73′s music documentary Bros: After The Screaming Stops, produced for BBC4, took the top prize in the arts category.

“Remarkable access, and a masterful study of the tensions and triumphs of the creative process that was — at times — brutally honest, but ultimately moving,” RTS stated.

BBC Studios’ James Graham: In the Room Where It Happens (BBC1) and Expectation’s Superkids: Breaking Away From Care (Channel 4) were this year’s nominees in the arts category.

The Repair Shop, a Ricochet production for BBC1, meanwhile, won in the daytime program category. Twofour and Motion Content Group’s non-scripted series Beat the Chef (Channel 4) was among the nominees.

Of The Repair Shop, RTS said: “The passion pours through the screen. Produced with great confidence and real commitment, it’s a show that feels just right for today’s audience.”

World of Wonder Productions’ RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (pictured; BBC3), meanwhile, won best entertainment program. “In its own unique way, it said something rather unexpected and fun about being British, as well as being full of warmth and laughs,” RTS stated.

Reality competition formats Britain’s Got Talent (Thames/Syco for ITV) and Love Island (ITV Studios Entertainment/Motion Content Group for ITV2) were in contention for the award.

Voltage and Motion Content Group’s The British Tribe Next Door, produced for Channel 4, took home the award for best formatted popular factual program. RTS called the show “genuinely innovative” and “an idea realized and executed impeccably well.”

Studio Lambert’s Celebrity Gogglebox (Channel 4) and The Circle, from Studio Lambert and Motion Content Group (Channel 4), were also nominated.

In the history category, Blast! Films’ Jade: The Reality Star Who Changed Britain (Channel 4) took the top prize. RTS called the program a “provocative, highly revealing piece of work.”

Nominees in the category included Minnow Films’ The Last Survivors (BBC2) and BBC Northern Ireland’s Spotlight on The Troubles: A Secret History (BBC4 and BBC1 Northern Ireland).

Finally, Passionate Productions’ The Parkinson’s Drug Trial: A Miracle Cure? (BBC2) won in the science and natural history category. RTS said the prigram was “produced with immense care over a long period.”

“It was informative, packed with drama and emotion,” the organization continued.

The Planets, a BBC Studios production with PBS strand ‘NOVA’ and WGBH Boston for BBC and PBS (co-produced by Tencent Penguin Pictures; a BBC Open University Partnership for BBC2) was also nominated.