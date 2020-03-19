Bella Thorne signs television development deal with Fox

Actress, director and singer Bella Thorne has secured a non-exclusive television development deal with American broadcaster Fox.

Under terms of the agreement, Thorne will develop both scripted and non-scripted programming for the network. The 22-year-old actor has been working under the Fox banner as part of the smash singing entertainment format The Masked Singer, where she was last night (March 18) revealed to be the Swan.

Thorne, who began modeling at the age of six weeks, has appeared in myriad television dramas, including My Own Worst Enemy, Big Love, Disney Channel’s Shake It Up, Freeform’s Famous in Love; and such narrative films as Blended (2014), The Duff (2015), Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip (2015), You Get Me (2017), Amityville: The Awakening (2017), The Babysitter (2017), Midnight Sun (2018), and Assassination Nation (2018).

Thorne is represented by CAA, Thirty Three Management and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman.

