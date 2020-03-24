Extra: Cineflix nabs ITN Productions content; Parade adds to factual slate

Cineflix takes factual content from ITN Productions

UK indie television content distributor Cineflix Rights has secured exclusive worldwide rights to a raft of new factual series and one-off documentaries from London-headquartered ITN Productions.

Anchoring the slate is the 3 x 60-minute true crime docuseries The Clues That Caught the Killer. Originally produced for Channel 5, the series follows a team of investigators as they dissect some of Britain’s most shocking murders in an effort to bring grieving families justice.

The New Scotland Yard Files (10 x 60 minutes), meanwhile, features Scotland Yard detectives as they open old case files to share how they outsmarted the capital’s most notorious killers. The program, which aired on CBS Reality, combines in-depth interviews and reconstructions through every twist of each investigation.

Elsewhere, Cineflix has also acquired the 4 x 60-minute Secret Life of the Forest (Channel 5), which delves deep into England’s most varied forest to document the work of the foresters, ecologists, and rangers tasked with caring for its landscape.

Finally, the one-off documentary Battle of the Super Eaters: 3,000 Calories a Minute (Channel 4; pictured) follows a handful of Britain’s top competitive eaters as they fight to compete in major league competitions throughout the U.S.

The deal was closed by Catherine McCormick, manager of acquisitions at Cineflix Rights.

All3Media Int’l takes global rights to How to Self-Isolate

All3Media International, the sales division of All3Media, has acquired the global rights to the one-off health-focused documentary Coronavirus: How to Self-Isolate from UK indie Parable.

The 60-minute film, which premiered on Channel 4, is presented by Dr. Xand van Tulleken and psychologist Kimberley Wilson and serves as a “no-nonsense” guide to self-isolation for the millions attempting to stem and contain the spread of COVID-19.

Parade adds to factual content slate

London-headquartered producer-distributor Parade Media has bolstered its unscripted programming library with the addition of 40 new titles.

As a result of the acquisition, Parade’s content catalog now features more than 2,300 hours, headlined by the newly acquired Koala Rescue (1 x 60 minutes), Hellfire: The Battle of Cobargo (1 x 60 minutes), Animal Embassy (10 x 30 minutes), How Animals Talk to Each Other (8 x 60 minutes) and Dinosaur Cold Case (1 x 60 minutes).

Network Seven’s Koala Rescue and Hellfire: The Battle of Cobargo, mark Parade’s foray into the fast-turnaround documentary space.

Produced by Essential Media, Koala Rescue profiles the everyday Australians who gave everything to rescue and rehabilitate the koalas that survived Australia’s deadly bushfires; while Hellfire: The Battle of Cobargo (Seven Studios) takes to the front lines of Australia’s devastating bushfires and the fight to save the country town of Cobargo.

The 10-part series Animal Embassy from Silver Fox Productions, meanwhile, provides a behind-the-scenes look at the inner workings of Europe’s ultimate modern zoo: Loro Parque on Tenerife, the largest of Spain’s Canary Islands.

Wrapping the acquisitions are the Hello Mary-produced natural history series How Animals Talk to Each Other, which explores the unique ways in which animals communicate their emotions; and Omnifilm’s science series Dinosaur Cold Case sparks a pre-historic investigation as palaeontologists at Alberta’s Royal Tyrrell Museum use modern forensic techniques to piece together the evidence to crack the 110-million-year-old mystery.

Additional lifestyle highlights include culinary series Taste of Australia with Hayden Quinn and Three Veg and Meat, and returning programs Field Trip with Curtis Stoneand Farm to Fork.