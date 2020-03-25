TRX offers services for free during COVID-19 crisis

Online television rights marketplace TRX is offering its services for free to all users as the COVID-19 pandemic has postponed or shuttered trade fairs and markets across the globe.

The company stated in a release Wednesday (March 25) that the decision is intended to offer content buyers and sellers the opportunity to engage and deal with each other online using the TRX technology.

More than 1,400 buyers from around the world are registered on TRX, giving those companies access to more than 50,000 hours of content available from in excess of 80 distributors, including All3Media, Studio Canal, Sony and Televisa.

“TRX is the perfect online tool for buyers and sellers of TV rights and has never been more relevant,” said TRX CEO Matthew Frank in a statement. “With much of the world in shut down for the next few months, we’ve decided to make our service free of charge to everyone for the duration of the crisis. With MIPTV and other markets cancelled we can offer sellers the opportunity to showcase their new programming slate to buyers. Already we’ve seen a significant increase in activity on the platform and more buyers are signing up every day.”