Smithsonian Channel, TVT probe the ocean floor for “Lost Ships”

Smithsonian Channel has commissioned British media company TVT Productions to produce a documentary special about the underwater search to locate a fleet of German battleships sunk off of the Falkland Islands. The one-off ...
By
March 26, 2020

Smithsonian Channel has commissioned British media company TVT Productions to produce a documentary special about the underwater search to locate a fleet of German battleships sunk off of the Falkland Islands.

The one-off special – which runs 90 minutes in the UK and 60 minutes in the U.S. – will trace Falkland-born underwater archaeologist Mensun Bound in his search for such legendary marine vessels as the SMS Scharnhorst, which was sunk by the British Navy during World War I.

Lost Ships: The Hunt for the Kaiser’s Superfleet will also chart the journey as the team battles the elements, from large waves and icy conditions to canvasing the ocean’s depths. The project will also feature cutting-edge CGI graphics, underwater footage and archive footage.

Five years in the making, the doc special is a TVT Production in association with Polestar Pictures, and was produced with funding from The Falkland Maritime Heritage Trust.

Charles Thompson is executive producer. Matthew Wortman serves as the film’s director.

Lost Ships: The Hunt for the Kaiser’s Superfleet is a riveting story of the culmination of one man’s childhood dream to find a lost fleet of the world’s most fearsome battleships,” said TVT’s Thompson in a statement. “Using state of the art technology and battling some of the planet’s worst conditions, it reveals hidden secrets of one of the most famous sea battles in history.”

