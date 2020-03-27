Extra: SPT to launch digital LA Screenings event; True Royalty TV beefs up offerings

Sony Pictures to offer digital screening experience in lieu of LA Screenings event

Sony Pictures Television (SPT) will launch their virtual and on-demand screening experience, called Sony Pictures 2020 Screenings, in May.

Serving as an alternative to the studio’s LA Screenings event in Los Angeles, SPT will present the company’s content virtually, with localized activities in select markets. Details of those events will be announced soon.

Trailers and full-length episodes will be available, as well as information from executive producers.

True Royalty TV adds content, offers discount

Niche streaming service True Royalty TV is upping the frequency of its launches of original and acquired content, including the global premiere of Harry and Meghan: What’s Next? (pictured) from Wag TV. The one-off, 45-minute special looks at what the future holds for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after leaving the royal family and the United Kingdom.

Another new title on the service is Harry and Meghan: A Royal Crisis, from ITN Productions. The 45-minute doc is available to non-UK audiences for the first time, and examines the fallout from the couple’s decision to quit the Royal Family.

True Royalty TV is also offering a special 50% offer available to new subscribers over the next 30 days on new subscriptions.

In addition, the streamer is offering curated playlists, the first being ‘Keep Calm and Carry On’ which will show newly acquired docs and series on the British Royal Family coping with national and global crises over the years. Other playlists will be unveiled in the days and weeks ahead.

Drive lands hours of factual

British production-funding and distribution agency Drive has acquired multiple hours of factual content, both in the form of docuseries and one-offs, from various UK producers.

Documentary series acquisitions include Greek Island Odyssey with Bettany Hughes, a 6 x 60-minute series from Sandstone Global Productions for Channel 5. The series follows historian Bettany Hughes as she unpacks the history, new archeological discoveries and myths and legends of the Greek islands.

Drive acquired global distribution rights to How the Victorians Built Britain, the 8 x 60-minute second season from October Films for Channel 5; Scotland’s Scenic Railways, a 3 x 60-minute series from Flint TV for Channel 4; and Lose Weight & Get Fit, (3 x 60 minutes) from Bone Soup for the BBC.

Single documentary acquisitions include two Icon Films’ Channel 5 documentaries in Secrets of the Mega… Landfill and Secrets of the Mega… Airline Food Factory, as well as October Films’ The Mum Who Got Tourette’s for Channel 4. Single film titles from Oxford Films include Hilary Mantel: Return to Wolf Hall, produced for the BBC, and Princess Royal: Anne at 70.