BBC4, PBS commission Windfall Films to capture Notre Dame rebuild

Windfall Films, part of Argonon Group, has been tapped to make Rebuilding Notre Dame: Inside the Great Cathedral Rescue, a one-hour special with special access to the attempts to save and rebuild the world-famous cathedral after the April 2019 fire.

BBC4 will broadcast the documentary one year after the fire the devastated the 850-year old structure, to showcase the team of architects, scientists, engineers and craftspeople who are bringing the Notre Dame back to its glory. It will be distributed by ITV Studios.

In the U.S., the documentary will air is Saving Notre Dame on PBS’ ‘NOVA’ strand.

The documentary special was commissioned by Cassian Harrison, channel editor at BBC4, with commissioning editor Sreya Biswas, and by Chris Schmidt and Julia Cort, co-executive producers of NOVA, a production of WGBH Boston.

For Windfall Films, the director is Joby Lubman, producer is Alessandra Bonomolo and executive producer is Carlo Massarella.

“It has been eye-opening to witness first-hand the race to rebuild Notre Dame in this crucial first year and have access to the amazing team of people who are trying to save it from collapse,” said BBC4′s Biswas in a statement. “It was a real tragedy when one of the most famous buildings in the world caught fire, and it is a privilege to be able to tell this inside story.”

“By investigating archaeological mysteries and clues from the past, we’re able to understand the fabric of one of the world’s most treasured architectural icons like never before,” added NOVA’s Schmidt. “And we show viewers pioneering technology that may not only be used to successfully rebuild Notre Dame, but could also tell us how to keep it safe for future generations.”