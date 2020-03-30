Extra: DRG picks up ZCZ Films titles; Alchimie, Off the Fence ink distro deal

DRG picks up art history series, secures deals

NENT Studios-owned distributor DRG has acquired two docuseries from ZCZ Films, both commissioned by BBC4.

Homemade in Bolton (4 x 30 minutes) tells the story of Shaun Greenhalgh, one of Britain’s most prolific art figures. Greenhalgh teams up with Oxford University historian Janina Ramirez to recreate artifacts of the past, focusing on a different object in each episode.

The Art of Mysteries (pictured), meanwhile, is a 4 x 30-minute series that sees Waldemar Januszczak embark on a forensic and far-reaching investigation into four paintings created by some of the best known artists of all time.

Elsewhere, DRG has secured a raft of deals for its most recent acquisition from ZCZ Films, Made in the USA (3 x 60 minutes). The series, which explores the “golden age of American art,” has been picked up by Histoire (France), Yleisradio Oy (Finland), Sky TV (New Zealand), Sky Italia (Italy), PTS (Taiwan) and P&P Permissions for Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Slovenia, Croatia and Serbia.

Alchimie, Off the Fence partner

French video technology company Alchimie has struck a distribution partnership with Dutch non-fiction producer-distributor Off The Fence.

Alchimie will distribute 150 hours of Off the Fence factual content via its themed subscription channels, which are distributed to more than 40 digital platforms and telcos across Europe, including its UK OTT platform TV Player.

The partnership adds premium German- and Spanish-language documentaries to Alchimie’s portfolio, incorporating a range of history, travel, science, nature and culture films.

Alchimie also acquired six U.S. reality titles from Off the Fence.

Quintus Media rebrands

International distribution and media agency Quintus Media has revealed a new name and logo as part of a larger brand review.

Now Quintus Studios, the company’s evolved brand identity is intended to reflect its “commitment to providing the very best in unscripted content.”

“Currently we are expanding the digital side of our business and we plan to grow our channel operations, invest in license content, strengthen our production ambitions and finance our own shows. Hence we felt now was the time for a rebrand with a label that reflects the dynamic within Quintus and that encompasses the business areas we are active in,” Gerrit Kemming, MD of Quintus Studios, said in a statement.