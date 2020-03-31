ESPN, Netflix push Michael Jordan docuseries up to mid-April premiere

Cable sports channel ESPN and global streaming giant Netflix have pushed up the premiere date for The Last Dance, the 10-part docuseries spotlighting NBA superstar Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls’ journey to win a sixth NBA championship in 1998.

In a statement from ESPN, the new air date was in response to the cancelation of televised and live sports due to the global COVID-19 outbreak. “We’ve heard the calls from fans asking us to move up the release date for this series, and we’re happy to announce that we’ve been able to accelerate the production schedule to do just that. This project celebrates one of the greatest players and dynasties ever, and we hope it can serve as a unifying entertainment experience to fill the role that sports often play in our lives, telling a story that will captivate everyone, not just sports fans.”

The series, which was originally slated for a June release, is directed by Jason Hehir and features never-before-seen footage from the 1997-98, as well as Jordan’s childhood roots, the Bulls circumstances before the legendary basketball player joined the team, and the on- and off-court challenges and triumphs of the team’s first five championships.

Produced by Mandalay Sports Media, in association with NBA Entertainment and Jump 23, the docuseries will air over five weeks in the U.S. on ESPN from April 19 to May 17, and on Netflix outside of the U.S beginning April 20.

On April 19, ESPN will air the premiere episode at 9 p.m. ET/PT, followed by episode two at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The broadcaster will transmit two episodes every Sunday until the 10th episode on May 17.

Outside of the U.S., Netflix will launch episodes one and two at 12:01 a.m. PT beginning on April 20. The next two episodes will drop at the same time every following Monday until May 18.