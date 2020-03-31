ID, ITN Productions prep Harvey Weinstein special for “ID Breaking Now”

Discovery-owned true crime net Investigation Discovery (ID) will uncover “unknown details” behind the crimes of former producer and convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein in its new series ID Breaking Now.

The hour-long special, premiering April 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, will hear from actress Rosanna Arquette and Weinstein’s former assistant, Rowena Chiu, in addition to Tarale Wulff and Katherine Kendall, both of whom testified at Weinstein’s trial.

Those individuals will share their stories in “intimate, in-depth interviews.” The special also includes a one-on-one with Ambra Gutierrez, the Italian model who wore a wire that captured audio that helped lead to Weinstein’s conviction and sentencing.

Weinstein’s spy, Seth Freedman, also speaks out about the “hit list” of people the disgraced movie mogul wanted “silenced.”

Harvey Weinstein: ID Breaking Now is produced by ITN Productions.

Sarah-Jane Cohen and Ian Russell are executive producers for ITN Productions, and Richard Sanders is producer. For ID, Thomas Cutler is executive producer and vice president of production.