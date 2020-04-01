“American Saint”, “Commuted” among 21 projects in online Hot Docs Forum slate

Allison Berg’s American Saint and Nailah Jefferson’s Commuted are among the 21 projects set to be presented during this year’s online edition of the Hot Docs Forum, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s project selections were chosen from 463 submissions and represent 18 countries, with women making up 17 of the 26 directors.

The virtual version of the Hot Docs Forum will take place on May 5 and 6. Once it’s wrapped, the online Hot Docs Forum will be posted on the Doc Shop for All-Access Online Industry pass holders to view.

“In the midst of this unprecedented global crisis, Hot Docs industry remains dedicated to the careers and stories told by our valued filmmakers,” said Elizabeth Radshaw, industry programs director at Hot Docs, in a statement. “The decision to pivot the Hot Docs Forum to a digital offering was a difficult one but as always, we are committed to providing our community and the documentary industry with opportunities to network, pitch, learn, and support each other.”

Confirmed decision makers through a remote conferencing service include A&E Networks, A24, Al Jazeera Documentary Channel, Al Jazeera English, American Documentary POV, ARD – SWR, ARD – WDR, ARTE France, ARTE G.E.I.E, BBC Storyville, CBC, CNN Films, Catapult, Cinereach, DR, EBS Korea, ESPN, Field of Vision, Ford Foundation, Fork Films, France Télévisions, The Guardian, HBO Documentary Films, Impact Partners, ITVS, Knowledge Network, Lucas Film, National Geographic, Netflix, The New York Times – Op Docs , NHK, SBS, SVT, Sundance Film Institute, TVO, VICE Canada, VPRO, YLE, and ZDF ARTE.

The First Look Pitch Prize returns for a pitch that examines social justice issues, and the Hot Docs Corus Pitch Prize will go to the best Canadian pitch. Winners will be announced during the online industry market.

Hot Docs will be announcing projects selected for its one-on-one pitch program Hot Docs Deal Maker, which will also be held online, on April 8.

In alphabetical order, the selected Hot Docs Forum projects are:

An Act of Worship (Director: Nausheen Dadabhoy, Capital K Pictures, U.S.)

Alien Island (Director: Cristóbal Valenzuela Berríos, Glacier Films, Chile)

American Saint (Director: Allison Berg, Satellite Pictures, U.S.)

Bella (Directors: Bella Graves, Adam Dietrich, 4th Row Films, U.S.; Field of Vision, U.S.)

Children of the Mist (Director: Hà Lệ Diễm, Varan Vietnam Co., Vietnam)

Commuted (Director: Nailah Jefferson, Commuted Film, U.S)

The Current (Director: Rafał Skalski, Koi Studio, Poland)

Cutting Through Rocks (Directors: Sara Khaki, Mohammad Reza Eyni; Gandom Production, Iran; inselfilm production, Germany)

Dreaming Walls (Director: Amélie van Elmbt; Clin d’oeil films, Belgium; Media International, Belgium; Basalt Film, The Netherlands; Les films de l’oeil sauvage SARL, France; Momento Film, Sweden; Hard Working Movies, U.S.)

Driver (Director: Nesa Azimi; Goldfish Films, U.S; Hedgehog Films, U.S.)

Energylandia (Director: Kinga Michalska, Catbird Productions, Canada)

Just a Band (Directors: Anjali Nayar, Mbithi Masya, Ink & Pepper Productions, Canada; Afrobubblegum, Kenya)

In the Shade of Light (Directors: Ignacia Merino Bustos, Isabel Reyes; Dos Be Producciones, Chile)

Masha (Director: Giedrė Žickytė; ZED SAS, France; Vides filmu studija, Latvia; VšĮ Moonmakers, Lithuania)

The New Greatness (Director: Anna Shishova-Bogolyubova; Ethnofund, Russia; Nukleus film, Croatia; Roast Beef Productions, Great Britain)

Ojiibikaan (Directors: Rémy Huberdeau, Sean Stiller; Door Number 3 Productions, Canada; Clique Pictures, Canada; Earth City Films, Canada)

The Roulette Project (Director: Pernille Rose Grønkjær; Danish Documentary Production, Denmark; Motto Pictures Inc, U.S.)

Speak No Evil (Director: Jason Lapeyre; Osaka Sunset Pictures, Canada; Submarine Entertainment, U.S.)

Untitled Kristi Jacobson Film (Director: Kristi Jacobson; McGee Media, U.S.; Moss Creative, U.S; Catalyst Films, U.S.)

Untitled Jialing Zhang (Director: Jialing Zhang; CineMia, U.S.; Little Lantern Company, U.S.)

Warplay (Director: Hemen Kurda, Tangram Film, Sweden)