WarnerMedia names former Hulu chief Jason Kilar as CEO

Former Hulu CEO Jason Kilar has been named CEO at WarnerMedia, a company of multinational conglomerate AT&T.

Effective May 1, Kilar will be responsible for overseeing Warner Bros., HBO, Turner, Otter Media and the company’s forthcoming streaming platform HBO Max, which is slated to launch in May.

He will succeed and report to John Stankey, who was in September promoted to AT&T president and chief operating officer.

Most recently, Kilar was co-founder and CEO of streaming service Vessel, and additionally served as a board member at DreamWorks Animation and Univision Communications.

Previously, the 48-year-old media industry executive served as CEO of Hulu from its launch in 2007 until 2013. Prior to that, Kilar held a number of leadership positions at e-commerce giant Amazon during his tenure from 1997 to 2006, most notably serving as a senior vice president of worldwide application software.

“Jason is a dynamic executive with the right skill set to lead WarnerMedia into the future. His experience in media and entertainment, direct-to-consumer video streaming and advertising is the perfect fit for WarnerMedia, and I am excited to have him lead the next chapter of WarnerMedia’s storied success,” said Stankey in a statement. “Adding Jason to the talented WarnerMedia family as we launch HBO Max in May gives us the right management team to strategically position our leading portfolio of brands, world-class talent and rich library of intellectual property for future growth.”

“Stories well told have always mattered, and they matter even more in this challenging time for the world. It will be a privilege to invent, create, and serve with so many talented people,” added Kilar