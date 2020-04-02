Amazon Prime Video, SXSW team for online festival

Amazon Prime Video and South by Southwest (SXSW) have partnered to launch an “online film festival” following the cancellation of the event’s 2020 edition in March over concerns around the spread of COVID-19.

“Prime Video presents the SXSW 2020 Film Festival Collection” offers filmmakers in the 2020 lineup an invitation to opt in to the online festival, which will play exclusively on Prime Video in the U.S. for 10 days.

The one-time event will be available in front of the Prime Video paywall and free to “all audiences around the country, with or without an Amazon Prime membership.”

Filmmakers who choose to participate will receive a screening fee for streaming their film over the 10-day period.

The launch date is yet to be announced, but SXSW and Prime Video are targeting a late April date.

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement: “We are supporters of SXSW and other independent film festivals, and hope this online film festival can help give back some of that experience, and showcase artists and films that audiences might otherwise not have had the chance to see.”

Jay Duplass, independent filmmaker and SXSW alum, added: “These are unprecedented times, and it’s going to take unprecedented solutions to carry on and celebrate these great films and the people who worked so hard to make them.”