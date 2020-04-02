Docs

Travel Channel, Channel 5 partner to unearth mummified secrets

Discovery-owned adventure network Travel Channel and ViacomCBS’s UK commercial broadcaster Channel 5 have commissioned a six-part series set to decipher stories of Ancient Egypt’s famous mummies. Produced by London-based indie Blink ...
By
April 2, 2020

Discovery-owned adventure network Travel Channel and ViacomCBS’s UK commercial broadcaster Channel 5 have commissioned a six-part series set to decipher stories of Ancient Egypt’s famous mummies.

Produced by London-based indie Blink Films, Mummy Mysteries (or Mummies Unwrapped for C5) will chart a team of experts as they utilize modern technologies and criminological techniques to unveil new facts that led to the deaths of six of Ancient Egypt’s most important royals.

Each episode of the 6 x 60-minute series (pictured) will focus in on a single 3,000-year-old mummy – from the remains of Tutankhamun’s mother, to the so-called Screaming Mummy – to reveal ancient diseases, evidence of royal torture and agonizing punishments endured.

Mummy Mysteries Mummies Unwrapped is executive produced by Blink’s Andra Heritage and Justine Kershaw. It will be filmed and directed by Joseph Cunningham and Jess Reid. Michael Douglas is series editor. It was commissioned for Channel 5 by commissioning editor, factual, Lucy Willis.

“Mummies hold a fascinating appeal for people all over the world – both their physical remains and the stories behind them,” said Kershaw, creative director of Blink Films, in a statement. Mummy Mysteries will tell the gripping, eye-opening tales of some of the most famous embalmed bodies of all time, uncovering new facts and insights into the lives of the Pharaohs in Ancient Egypt.”

