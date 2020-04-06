Arrow Media lands first Disney+ commission

Disney+ has commissioned UK indie Arrow Media to produce Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, a docuseries that goes behind the scenes of two of The Walt Disney Company’s animal parks, for National Geographic.

The film gives viewers an “all-access pass” to Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Epcot’s The Seas, highlighting “what it takes to care for the rarest and most beautiful creatures on earth” and how the theme parks are operated.

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom is executive produced by Tom Brisley, Ash Potterton and Rick Dowlearn. Dean Bushala is supervising producer, and Emma Jones is series edit director.

Brisley, creative director of Arrow Media, said in a statement: “This is the first direct commission for National Geographic from Disney+ and we are thrilled to be making it. Arrow Media is proud to be granted the first full behind-the-scenes access to see the incredible work that takes place at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park… There’s no better time to be a factual producer. We are delighted to be consolidating and growing our relationship with National Geographic, Disney+ and other leading streamers. We also have a long-standing relationships with all the main American cable channels and we are delighted to grow with them as their streaming services come on line.”