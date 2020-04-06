Cineflix Rights acquires “Coast Guard: Mission Critical”

Unscripted

April 6, 2020

Cineflix Rights has acquired Coast Guard: Mission Critical, a 10 x one-hour series from U.S. prodco RumLine Productions, made in association with Gulp Pictures and History U.S.

The blue chip series follows United States Coast Guard operatives as they patrol the borders to keep them safe from drug runners, terrorists and human traffickers.

Coast Guard: Mission Critical is the result of an embedded film crew using 360 degree body cams and with unprecedented access to missions, as the Coast Guard rescues passengers from sinking ships, seizes drugs, and more.

“RumLime Productions has created a great example of what I call ‘blue chip, blue light’ content: high quality programming combining exclusive access and innovative filming methods to capture all the drama on the high seas,” said Richard Life, head of acquisitions at Cineflix Rights.

The deal was closed by Giuliana Benvenuto, manager, acquisitions, North America, Cineflix Rights. The executive producers are Cork Friedman for RumLime Productions and George Plamondon for Gulp Pictures.

