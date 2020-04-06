Cream Productions, Dominic Monaghan set copro deal for unscripted projects

Toronto’s Cream Productions has struck a coproduction partnership with host, producer and Lost actor Dominic Monaghan and his prodco Monkey Spunk to create, develop and produce unscripted programming.

The deal, which also includes AR/VR content, is the latest partnership between Cream and Monaghan (pictured), who has starred in and executive produced Cream projects such as A Curious Mind for Hulu and Wild Things with Dominic Monaghan on Animal Planet, Travel Channel and BBC America.

Already, Cream and Monaghan have teamed for another nature adventure series that sees the host track down some of his “dream animals” and “pull back the curtain on how wildlife and adventure are filmed.”

Other joint projects include the VR/human avatar project Be Curious. In addition to Lost, Monaghan has starred in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Flashforward, X-Men Origins: Wolverine and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

“Dominic is a longtime collaborator and friend,” David Brady, CEO of Cream, said in a statement. “We both share a passion for pushing the boundaries of storytelling, never yielding to traditional techniques and technologies. His steadfast commitment to premium is inspiring and I know this partnership will produce incredible experiences and projects, regardless of genre, platform or medium.”

Monaghan added: “Raising awareness about natural history and conservation is a massive passion of mine. Collaborating with Dave Brady and Cream has been a fantastic journey so far and I’m excited to get back out into the far flung places of the world as soon as possible.”