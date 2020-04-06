RealResources: Industry COVID-19 Info Guide

To help members of the international unscripted and non-fiction screen content industry connect with the resources and information they need during this difficult time, Realscreen has launched RealResources. Here, you will find links to various industry and government programs and resources, arranged by territory. This list will be maintained and expanded upon regularly. Send along any appropriate links for consideration to press@realscreen.com and upon review we will incorporate them into the list. Thanks and be well!

CANADA:

FILM AND TV INDUSTRY RESOURCES:

Canada Media Fund COVID-19 Production Industry Taskforce

Telefilm: Project Financing Update, more info

Canadian Media Producers Association COVID-19 Info Page

On Screen Manitoba

Creative BC

The AFC’s COVID-19 Guide

Resources from the Government of Canada

Canada’s COVID-19 Economic Response Plan – Support for Canadians and Businesses

Additional Support for Canadian Businesses from the Economic Impact of COVID-19

Trade Commissioner – Resources for Canadian Businesses

COVID-19: Changes to Canadian taxes and benefits

COVID-19: Employment Insurance (EI) and Sickness Benefits

Support for Businesses

Pandemic Preparedness Guide for Business

Support to Businesses – Extending the Work-Sharing program, providing small businesses with wage subsidies, Business Credit Availability Program (BCAP)

Webinar: How to cope with the impacts of COVID-19 on your business | BDC

Business Link- COVID-19: Tips for Small Businesses

I Lost my Gig – A resource for freelancers and those in the creative industry to connect and share stories

U.S.

FILM AND TELEVISION INDUSTRY SUPPORT AND INFO RESOURCES

Motion Picture and Television Fund

American Documentary Artist Emergency Fund

The Actors Fund COVID-19 Resource List/Fund eligibility requirements

https://actorsfund.org/services-and-programs/covid-19-resource-list

https://actorsfund.org/am-i-eligible-help

Writers’ Guild of America West – COVID-19 Resources

Directors’ Guild of America update

Freelance Artists Resource Listings

Sundance Institute COVID-19 Update

National Endowment for the Arts COVID-19 Resources List

International Documentary Association COVID-19 Info

UNITED KINGDOM

Film + TV Charity/Mental health information

Coronavirus and your wellbeing: Info from UK mental health org Mind

Pact COVID-19 Info (regularly updated)

Screen Scotland – funding support

BFI COVID-19 updates

BBC coronavirus advice for productions

Anxiety UK

EUROPE

Education, Audiovisual and Culture Executive Agency

AUSTRALIA

Screen Australia statement on COVID-19

MISCELLANEOUS

Resources for companies embracing remote work

How to embrace remote work

Navigating the new remote work reality

More mental health resources

Mental Health Commission (Canada)

https://www.mentalhealthcommission.ca/English

https://www.mentalhealthcommission.ca/English/news-article/13920/choosing-sources-information-carefully-critical-covid-19-mental-well-being-says

National Alliance on Mental Illness (U.S.)

National Institute of Mental Health (U.S.)

Anxiety and Depression Association of America

NABS (Canada)

Canadian Mental Health Association

Mental Health at Work – UK