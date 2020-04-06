RealResources: Industry COVID-19 Info Guide

To help members of the international unscripted and non-fiction screen content industry connect with the resources and information they need during this difficult time, Realscreen has launched RealResources. Here, you will find links to various industry and government programs and resources, arranged by territory. This list will be maintained and expanded upon regularly. Send along any appropriate links for consideration to press@realscreen.com and upon review we will incorporate them into the list. Thanks and be well!
CANADA:
FILM AND TV INDUSTRY RESOURCES:
Canada Media Fund COVID-19 Production Industry Taskforce
Telefilm: Project Financing Update, more info
Canadian Media Producers Association COVID-19 Info Page
Resources from the Government of Canada
Canada’s COVID-19 Economic Response Plan – Support for Canadians and Businesses
Additional Support for Canadian Businesses from the Economic Impact of COVID-19
Trade Commissioner – Resources for Canadian Businesses
COVID-19: Changes to Canadian taxes and benefits
COVID-19: Employment Insurance (EI) and Sickness Benefits
Support for Businesses
Pandemic Preparedness Guide for Business
Support to Businesses – Extending the Work-Sharing program, providing small businesses with wage subsidies, Business Credit Availability Program (BCAP)
Webinar: How to cope with the impacts of COVID-19 on your business | BDC
Business Link- COVID-19: Tips for Small Businesses
I Lost my Gig – A resource for freelancers and those in the creative industry to connect and share stories
U.S.
FILM AND TELEVISION INDUSTRY SUPPORT AND INFO RESOURCES
Motion Picture and Television Fund
American Documentary Artist Emergency Fund
The Actors Fund COVID-19 Resource List/Fund eligibility requirements
https://actorsfund.org/services-and-programs/covid-19-resource-list
https://actorsfund.org/am-i-eligible-help
Writers’ Guild of America West – COVID-19 Resources
Directors’ Guild of America update
Freelance Artists Resource Listings
Sundance Institute COVID-19 Update
National Endowment for the Arts COVID-19 Resources List
International Documentary Association COVID-19 Info
UNITED KINGDOM
Film + TV Charity/Mental health information
Coronavirus and your wellbeing: Info from UK mental health org Mind
Pact COVID-19 Info (regularly updated)
Screen Scotland – funding support
BBC coronavirus advice for productions
EUROPE
Education, Audiovisual and Culture Executive Agency
AUSTRALIA
Screen Australia statement on COVID-19
MISCELLANEOUS
Resources for companies embracing remote work
Navigating the new remote work reality
More mental health resources
Mental Health Commission (Canada)
https://www.mentalhealthcommission.ca/English
https://www.mentalhealthcommission.ca/English/news-article/13920/choosing-sources-information-carefully-critical-covid-19-mental-well-being-says
National Alliance on Mental Illness (U.S.)
National Institute of Mental Health (U.S.)
Anxiety and Depression Association of America
Canadian Mental Health Association