Realscreen West has been postponed until 2021

The 2020 edition of Realscreen West has been cancelled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The health and well-being of our stakeholders is our primary concern, and given the magnitude and growth of the COVID-19 pandemic over the past couple of weeks, we simply cannot proceed.

We will keep you updated on alternatives to our live event in the coming weeks, as it remains our mandate to keep the non-fiction and unscripted communities engaged, informed and with access to deal-making. This is especially vital during uncertain times like these.

Thanks for your understanding and we look forward to hosting you in safer times.

Stay safe. Be well.

The Realscreen Team