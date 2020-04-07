Realscreen West postponed until 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic

Organizers of the annual Realscreen West conference, originally slated for June 2-4 in Dana Point, California, are postponing the event in light of the current COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, Claire Macdonald, VP and publisher for Realscreen, said: “The health and well-being of our stakeholders is our primary concern, and given the magnitude and growth of the COVID-19 pandemic over the past couple of weeks, we simply cannot proceed.

“Of course we are saddened that the community won’t be able to congregate physically in June,” she added. “But rest assured that we are working on new ways to engage the industry and to keep you safe, inspired and connected.”

Realscreen will keep you updated on alternatives to this year’s edition of our live event in the coming weeks, as it remains our mandate to keep the non-fiction and unscripted communities engaged, informed and with access to deal-making.

The conference, which was set to debut at its new venue of Dana Point this June, will now be scheduled for June 8-10, 2021 at the same location. Look for more news concerning special programs that were slated for this year’s edition of Realscreen West – including Formagination, in partnership with Armoza Formats, and Propelle, in partnership with Everywoman Studios – in the coming days.

Anyone who has already paid for their registration is eligible for either a refund, or a transfer to next year’s event, and can email rswestcustomercare@brunico.com to let our team know of their preference.

As always, thanks for your support and keep well.