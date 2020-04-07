Roku launches digital channel in the UK

Digital media company Roku has launched a streaming channel without subscriptions, fees or logins, available today (April 7) to audiences in the UK with a Roku streaming player, Roku TV, Now TV device or Sky Q box.

The Roku Channel will have more than 10,000 movies and TV episodes and documentaries available to stream for free at launch.

Some of those titles include global and British TV series such as Britain’s Best Bakery, Homes Under the Hammer and Fifth Gear, as well as a special kids and family section.

The Roku Channel will include features such as personalized recommendations and in channel search capabilities on Roku and NOW TV devices. The Roku Channel in the UK features more than 40 content partners, including All3Media International, Endemol Shine Group, FilmRise, pocket.watch and DRG, plus Lionsgate and Sony Pictures Television.

More publishers are expected to be added over time.

“With The Roku Channel we are making it easy for consumers to find great free entertainment and provide additional value to Roku users, NOW TV device holders and Sky Q customers,” said Rob Holmes, VP of programming at Roku, in a statement. “Ad-supported viewing is one of the fastest growing categories on our platform and we are excited to meet the consumer demand for free TV.”