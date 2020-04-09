Disney+ reaches 50 million global subscribers milestone

In the five months after its U.S. launch, Disney+ has revealed that more than 50 million paid subscribers have signed up for the streaming service across the globe.

That number is nearly double the 26.5 million subscribers The Walt Disney Company reported in February. Subscribers to streamers, including Disney+, have been reportedly climbing as people around the world isolate to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to Forbes, Disney+ subscribers more than tripled between March 14 and March 16 compared to the same period the week prior.

Disney+ continues to roll out in other territories, with India debuting the service last week on the Hotstar service. India’s eight million subscribers are already accounted for in the total.

Eight Western European countries, including the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria and Switzerland, rolled out Disney+ in the past two weeks.

“We’re truly humbled that Disney+ is resonating with millions around the globe, and believe this bodes well for our continued expansion throughout Western Europe and into Japan and all of Latin America later this year,” said Kevin Mayer, chairman of Walt Disney direct-to-consumer & international, in a statement. “Great storytelling inspires and uplifts, and we are in the fortunate position of being able to deliver a vast array of great entertainment rooted in joy and optimism on Disney+.”