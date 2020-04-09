Fuse Media pumps up unscripted programming line-up

Los Angeles-based, multicultural and youth-skewing entertainment brand Fuse Media has bolstered its forthcoming programming slate with a variety of music culture-influenced series.

Anchoring the slate of non-scripted greenlights are two linear series that were initially incubated by Fuse Content Studio, the nascent in-house production arm of Fuse Media, for digital: Bust It Open and Struggle Gourmet.

The 5 x 30-minute Bust It Open will feature a revolving door of guest talent unboxing five boxes to reveal a series of streetwear items. Once all items are revealed, the guest will guess the current day resale price of each item and attempt to place the items in order of least to most expensive in effort to win the coveted items.

Hosted by TV personality and chef Dariany Santana, Struggle Gourmet (10 x 30 minutes) will induce nostalgia for a popular artist by creating the meal that powered their success. The series will feature Santana recreating that meal using the most expensive items on the market to determine which version was better: the original or the remake?

The recently-premiered Genius x Fuse features the best of song lyric website Genius’ artist-centric content, including Verified, Deconstructed, and For the Record with Rob Markman, to deconstruct the meaning behind each song. Hosted by Rob Markman, the 10 x 30-minute series (pictured) is executive produced by Joshua Asen and Tom Lehman, and produced by Genius.

The tentatively titled profile series Unleashed (10 x 30 minutes) will follow host Jimmy O. Yang and his pug Toffee as they meet with pop-culture icons and their furry best friends. The series is executive produced by Michael D. Ratner, Scott Ratner, Kfir Goldberg, Andy Mininger, Rebecca Hertz and Jimmy O. Yang. It is produced by OBB Pictures.

New digital factual series include Rappers Review Regular Cars, Trust Me, the street trivia game show Skip the Line and talk show Like, Share, Dimelo.

Returning unscripted series to Fuse’s programming line-up include Big Boy’s Neighborhood, recently extended for an additional 130 episodes; season four of the Peabody and Emmy Award-winning Fuse Docs; season two of That White People Shit, hosted by comedian King Keraun; and season two of culinary docuseries Made from Scratch with host Young M.A.

“Our expanded content slate reflects an unwavering commitment to entertain and empower a young, multicultural audience through the unifying theme of music culture,” said Fuse Media chief content officer J-T Ladt in a statement. “Now more than ever our audience is looking for aspirational content with a purpose and by incubating our formats digitally, we’ve been able to listen to them and adapt along the way.”