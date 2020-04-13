VH1 sets late April airdate for “RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race”

Formats

VH1 has set a premiere date for the previously-announced RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race, an expansion of the World of Wonder-produced franchise. The four-part event series, airing April 24 at 9:30 ...
April 13, 2020

VH1 has set a premiere date for the previously-announced RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race, an expansion of the World of Wonder-produced franchise.

The four-part event series, airing April 24 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT, will see a trio of celebrities “open up their heart and mind” to the “transformative power of drag” each week.

Film, music, television and comedy stars will step onto the runway with the help of “Queen Supremes” Alyssa Edwards, Asia O’Hara, Bob the Drag Queen, Kim Chi, Monét X Change, Monique Heart, Nina West, Trinity the Tuck, Trixie Mattel and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo.

Contestants will compete in fan-favorite challenges to win prize money for the charity of their choice. At the end of every episode, host RuPaul Charles will crown “America’s Next Celebrity Drag Race Superstar.”

RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race is a blast,” Charles said in a statement. “We put these celebrities through it! Because no matter how famous your charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent is, you still put your pantyhose on one leg at a time.”

RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race is produced by World of Wonder Productions with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steven Corfe, Mandy Salangsang, San Heng and RuPaul Charles serving as executive producers. Tim Palazzola serves as executive producer for VH1 and Jen Passovoy serves as Producer.

